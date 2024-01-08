Under one condition, Paul Verhoeven will make another major sci-fi film like ‘RoboCop’

#condition #Paul #Verhoeven #major #scifi #film #RoboCop

In the 1980s and 1990s, the name Paul Verhoeven guaranteed daring large-scale science fiction films that combined social satire with Hollywood spectacle.

This includes not only the cyborg police film RoboCop, but also his Arnold Schwarzenegger-led Philip K. Dick film adaptation Total Recall and Starship Troopers.

Verhoeven = hard sci-fi
The Dutch director has been responsible for some of the most recognizable sci-fi classics, but unfortunately has not made another film in the genre in the 21st century.

Instead, Verhoeven has since Black book nestled in Europe with French thrillers like Elle (2016) in Blessed (2021).

Still a chance?
As 85-year-old Verhoeven prepares to film his next project, he reveals that he is not quite done with films in the sci-fi genre.

During an interview with Metrograph.com, Verhoeven stated that he would like to make another film in the genre, but only if there is a script that is as strong in content as the aforementioned examples.

Hollywood is te soft
According to Verhoeven: “If someone gave me a script like RoboCop or Total Recall I wouldn’t hesitate. I just haven’t come across it yet.”

And although that sci-fi project is still pending, Verhoeven has plenty to keep himself busy with. He wants to start shooting the political thriller later this year Young Sinner.

Also Read:  Royal College of Higher Military Education: an advanced program for next year

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The train disappears between Oradea and Cluj-Napoca. Coach lines and buses are introduced. When rail traffic reappears – News on sources
The train disappears between Oradea and Cluj-Napoca. Coach lines and buses are introduced. When rail traffic reappears – News on sources
Posted on
Grigor Dimitrov suffered his 9th title after a 7-year wait
Grigor Dimitrov suffered his 9th title after a 7-year wait
Posted on
‘Many more people with flu’
‘Many more people with flu’
Posted on
Christopher Nolan best director for “Oppenheimer”, “Anatomy of a Fall” crowned best foreign film and best screenplay
Christopher Nolan best director for “Oppenheimer”, “Anatomy of a Fall” crowned best foreign film and best screenplay
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News