Under one condition, Paul Verhoeven will make another major sci-fi film like ‘RoboCop’

In the 1980s and 1990s, the name Paul Verhoeven guaranteed daring large-scale science fiction films that combined social satire with Hollywood spectacle.

This includes not only the cyborg police film RoboCop, but also his Arnold Schwarzenegger-led Philip K. Dick film adaptation Total Recall and Starship Troopers.

Verhoeven = hard sci-fi

The Dutch director has been responsible for some of the most recognizable sci-fi classics, but unfortunately has not made another film in the genre in the 21st century.

Instead, Verhoeven has since Black book nestled in Europe with French thrillers like Elle (2016) in Blessed (2021).

Still a chance?

As 85-year-old Verhoeven prepares to film his next project, he reveals that he is not quite done with films in the sci-fi genre.

PAUL VERHOEVEN says his erotic thriller YOUNG SINNER will be shot this year. The film, set in Washington DC, will be written by “RoboCop” writer Ed Neumeier. It’s set to be Verhoeven’s first American film in over 24 years. pic.twitter.com/lnqsoWskqY — Reel Updates (@worldofreel) January 7, 2024

During an interview with Metrograph.com, Verhoeven stated that he would like to make another film in the genre, but only if there is a script that is as strong in content as the aforementioned examples.

Hollywood is te soft

According to Verhoeven: “If someone gave me a script like RoboCop or Total Recall I wouldn’t hesitate. I just haven’t come across it yet.”

And although that sci-fi project is still pending, Verhoeven has plenty to keep himself busy with. He wants to start shooting the political thriller later this year Young Sinner.