Under the guise of a holiday to Taiwan, 30 Thai women actually work in a night club

Taipei –

Taiwan is confused by Thai tourists. There were 30 women who entered as tourists, but it turned out they were working illegally there.

Reporting from Vietnam Express on Friday (29/12), Taiwanese police arrested 30 Thai female tourists at an illegal underground club. The club is located in the basement of a building in Taipei.

This information was obtained from local residents. They felt that the activities of these tourists were suspicious.

Police raided the club and discovered that it had been operating for more than three months. These Thai women were recruited exclusively by the director as barmaids.

These Thai women entered Taiwan on tourist visas for the purpose of a short vacation. Apart from them, 20 visitors and club owners were arrested for interrogation.

Under Taiwan’s current regulations, foreigners who work illegally in Taiwan can be fined between USD 980-4,900 or around IDR 75 million. Not only that, they will also be deported as quickly as possible.

Now Taiwanese police are expanding the investigation.

