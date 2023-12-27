Understand battery health and how to check it on an Android phone to keep it working

#Understand #battery #health #check #Android #phone #working

photo: freepik/denisbarysau

Techno.id – Most modern Android smartphones today have fast charging capabilities. This means lower recharge times. However, if you feel like your Android phone is draining the battery quickly, or experiencing sudden draining, including your phone suddenly shutting down, it may be due to poor battery health. Therefore you should check the health of your device’s battery. This is very important to do and how to overcome it?

What is battery health?

photo: freepik/dbenitostock

Before checking your smartphone battery health, you might be wondering what battery health actually is. In simple terms, battery health is the overall condition and performance of the cellphone battery compared to when it was new. Smartphone batteries start to degrade from the first time you charge them.

Since then, cellphone battery health has been influenced by a number of factors such as cellphone use, charging habits, and the quality of the battery itself. As time goes by, batteries naturally wear out, and their ability to hold a charge decreases.

This gradual decrease in battery performance is what is known as battery health. This is the reason why you charge your phone more often than when it was new.

By now, you should know the difference between battery health and battery life. Battery life means the power remaining in the phone’s battery at any given moment. This tells you how much charge the phone currently has. On the other hand, battery health reflects the overall condition of the battery.

(brl/red)