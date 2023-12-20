Understand the disease that made Céline Dion lose control of her muscles

#Understand #disease #Céline #Dion #lose #control #muscles

But what is this type of rare disease and how does it develop? Live well separated some information. Understand below:

What is the stiff person syndrome that affects Céline Dion?

Stiff person syndrome, also known as stiff person syndrome, is a rare neurological disorder that causes intense muscle spasms and stiffness. In Brazil, there is still no specific data on the prevalence of this condition.

Associations and causes

The disease, more common in women, is considered immune-mediated, indicating a possible relationship with autoimmune diseases. It can be associated with health problems such as type 1 diabetes, Hashimoto’s thyroiditis and various types of cancer, including breast, colon, lung and kidney cancer.

Mechanism of action on the body

The body of a patient with the syndrome produces antibodies (anti-GAD) that attack nerve cells in the spinal cord, responsible for muscle control. This attack disrupts the balance between muscle contraction and relaxation, resulting in spasms and excessive stiffness.

Also Read:  Drink every day or have one drink a week? Study shows what is worse for health

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Italian Stock Exchange, commentary from the session of 20 December 2023
Italian Stock Exchange, commentary from the session of 20 December 2023
Posted on
The challenge of hotel infrastructure
The challenge of hotel infrastructure
Posted on
Beeper will require a Mac to use iMessage on Android – Tablets and Phones – News
Beeper will require a Mac to use iMessage on Android – Tablets and Phones – News
Posted on
VIDEO Extremely serious slippage in Parliament. George Simion, to Diana Sosoacă: I’m sexually assaulting you, bitch! / Debates on the budget in plenary resumed, after the scandal on Tuesday evening
VIDEO Extremely serious slippage in Parliament. George Simion, to Diana Sosoacă: I’m sexually assaulting you, bitch! / Debates on the budget in plenary resumed, after the scandal on Tuesday evening
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the president press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News