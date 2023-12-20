Understand the disease that made Céline Dion lose control of her muscles

#Understand #disease #Céline #Dion #lose #control #muscles

But what is this type of rare disease and how does it develop? Live well separated some information. Understand below:

What is the stiff person syndrome that affects Céline Dion?

Stiff person syndrome, also known as stiff person syndrome, is a rare neurological disorder that causes intense muscle spasms and stiffness. In Brazil, there is still no specific data on the prevalence of this condition.

Associations and causes

The disease, more common in women, is considered immune-mediated, indicating a possible relationship with autoimmune diseases. It can be associated with health problems such as type 1 diabetes, Hashimoto’s thyroiditis and various types of cancer, including breast, colon, lung and kidney cancer.

Mechanism of action on the body

The body of a patient with the syndrome produces antibodies (anti-GAD) that attack nerve cells in the spinal cord, responsible for muscle control. This attack disrupts the balance between muscle contraction and relaxation, resulting in spasms and excessive stiffness.