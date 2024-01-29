Understand the risks behind intermittent fasting without medical supervision | Fantastic

#Understand #risks #intermittent #fasting #medical #supervision #Fantastic

Understand the risks behind intermittent fasting without medical supervision

Going long periods without eating, skipping meals: the famous intermittent fasting. The practice has become fashionable and there are many people adopting it without medical advice.

This Sunday’s Fantástico (28) delved into the universe of intermittent fasting, a practice used both as a lifestyle and a weight loss strategy. In the end, Is going without food for a long period good for your health? Experts warn: this is because it is a danger.

💪 Our body uses energy in all activities, even talking at rest. All this fuel comes from what we eat, such as carbohydrates, proteins and sugars.

🪫 Then, the body starts to look for other sources: first, the glycogenwhich is a type of energy store stored in the muscles and, mainly, in the liver. And then, when this reserve is consumed, if the person does not eat again, the body will seek energy from fat cells, the so-called cetose.

⏱️ This happens, according to experts, after 12 to 18 hours of fasting, depending on each person’s metabolism. This is why weight loss occurs.

Endocrinologist Cynthia Valério says that many patients benefit from intermittent fasting, always under the supervision of a doctor or nutritionist. But warning: fGoing without eating for many hours is not for everyone.

“The risks are precisely due to the lack of clarity regarding the potential harm to health. Some people fast and end up not drinking water, or they tend to have a drop in blood pressure. These people may have significant discomfort and go there to exercise, feeling weak and even fainting”, says the specialist.

According to Cynthia, if the patient uses medications that lower blood glucose, insulin, specific medications for diabetes, that patient would not be able to fast. “Some specific populations, such as pregnant women, breastfeeding women, the elderly, or people with more comorbidities, children, should also not use this strategy”, she warns.

Going for many hours without eating can also cause:

🗣️ bad breath;

😮‍💨 weakness;

🤒 bad-being;

🤢 nausea;

😣 intestine taken;

🤯headaches.

Almost all the symptoms that architect Isabel Nogueira felt when doing intermittent fasting without seeking a specialist first.

“I felt very nauseous, had a lot of headaches and went beyond all limits. And since I work reading, this was serious, affecting my work. I ate a lot of nonsense because I didn’t have anything to accompany it. So, what was in the fridge was what we were eating. I wasn’t fully prepared, so it ended up making me feel really bad… frustrated”, she says.

Isabel says that she lost a lot of weight, but was unable to maintain it well.

It all started with her husband, the first to start fasting on his own, helped only by a cell phone app. “I was doing it in my head, based on the app. And so it was”, says Itairê, Isabel’s husband.

Without medical examinations and without scientific proof, there is no shortage of profiles and applications on the internet that promise miracles, nailing down the time it would take the person to lose the kilos they want and asking questions such as whether the objective of fasting is to bring more confidence, to get back into in clothes or feeling comfortable in your own body.

When she felt ill after fasting, Isabel underwent tests and discovered that she was diabetic and anemic.

“I changed my entire diet, then I started buying vegetables, making things fresh, peeling more things than opening them, I removed sausages, I removed all of that from my diet. Today I follow a balanced diet, I don’t go hungry, I lost weight during this period. With the nutritionist, in two months, I lost 8 kg”, she says.

The endocrinologist says that, in the long term, the diets tend to be equivalent. “Whoever diets by reducing daily calories or who alternates it, in the end will have good results, if it is sustainable. And that’s what’s important: the change has to be for the rest of your life”, concludes Cyntia.

