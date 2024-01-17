understand what Pizane heard and did not take a position in reality

#understand #Pizane #heard #position #reality

After that, the brother admitted to having been bothered by the comments in the Leader’s Room. With Yasmin Brunet, Lucas Henrique and Marcus Vinicius, he didn’t want to repeat the lines, but said they were of a sexual nature. “I stayed silent. It’s because people don’t know what I’m thinking. And also if I don’t speak, people won’t know. They’ll think I’m there [de acordo]”, he confessed.

After being eliminated from BBB 24, Pizane said he was wrong with his lack of position on the issue. “I knew I was completely wrong about this omission. Really lax, I was lax”, he pointed out in a conversation with Thais Fersoza and Ed Gama.

The UOL vote has no scientific character or influence on the result of the TV Globo program

Chico Barney, Kerline, Leão Lobo and more columnists are on UOL’s special BBB coverage on YouTube and social media.

From Monday to Friday, there are three live programs on YouTube, as well as a lot of content on Instagram and Tik Tok.