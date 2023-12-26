understand why it worries entities

#understand #worries #entities

The “beauty chip” is an implant prescribed as an approach to weight loss, managing menopause symptoms, combating aging, reducing body fat, increasing libido and increasing muscle mass.

The increasing use of these hormonal implants, which may include anabolic steroids, has generated concern among specialists in endocrinology, obesity and gynecology.

{{#values}}
{{#ap}}

{{/ap}}
{{^ap}}

{{/ap}}
{{/values}}

Read more:

Seven medical entities publicly sent an appeal to the director-president of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), Antônio Barra Torres, requesting measures in the face of the indiscriminate practice of hormonal implants in Brazil.

These devices are capable of containing various substances, often consisting of testosterone or gestrinone, a progestin with androgenic effects. Formulations are also developed that incorporate estradiol, oxandrolone, metformin, oxytocin, other hormones and NADH.

Furthermore, the implants are not approved by Anvisa for commercial use and industrial production. They do not have adequate leaflets or information on pharmacokinetics, efficacy or safety.

There is no safe dose for using these hormones for aesthetic purposes. The devices’ side effects can be unpredictable and serious, outweighing any potential benefits, health professionals warn.

The cases observed after the use of implants are: acute myocardial infarction, thromboembolism and cerebrovascular accident (CVA);

The use of implants is associated with skin, liver, kidney, muscle complications and infections.

  • Psychological and psychiatric manifestations were also observed, including anxiety, aggressiveness, dependence, withdrawal symptoms and depression, which became more frequent;
  • The organizations ask Anvisa to improve the control of the use of anabolic steroids and to regulate the handling of medicines only in the route of administration for which the medicine was officially registered;
  • They further argue that adopting a different route requires published scientific data on efficacy, safety and long-term results.
Also Read:  High spread of respiratory viruses - more people in the risk group need to top up their vaccine coverage

Check out the entities that signed the request below:

  • Brazilian Association for the Study of Obesity and Metabolic Syndrome (Abeso);
  • Brazilian Society of Endocrinology and Metabolism (SBEM);
  • Brazilian Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics Associations (Febrasgo);
  • Brazilian Society of Exercise and Sports Medicine (SBMEE);
  • Brazilian Diabetes Society (SBD);
  • Brazilian Society of Geriatrics and Gerontology (SBGG);
  • Brazilian Society of Urology (SBU).

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

In a farm near Bogotá, they find bodies of three missing men
In a farm near Bogotá, they find bodies of three missing men
Posted on
US President Joe Biden Orders Attack on Iraq at Christmas
US President Joe Biden Orders Attack on Iraq at Christmas
Posted on
A Christmas far from political noise
A Christmas far from political noise
Posted on
Public debt will still be at 83% within 11 years. Brussels sees medium-term risks – Bonds
Public debt will still be at 83% within 11 years. Brussels sees medium-term risks – Bonds
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Cameroon news Christmas Company culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News