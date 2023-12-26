understand why it worries entities

#understand #worries #entities

The “beauty chip” is an implant prescribed as an approach to weight loss, managing menopause symptoms, combating aging, reducing body fat, increasing libido and increasing muscle mass.

The increasing use of these hormonal implants, which may include anabolic steroids, has generated concern among specialists in endocrinology, obesity and gynecology.

Seven medical entities publicly sent an appeal to the director-president of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), Antônio Barra Torres, requesting measures in the face of the indiscriminate practice of hormonal implants in Brazil.

These devices are capable of containing various substances, often consisting of testosterone or gestrinone, a progestin with androgenic effects. Formulations are also developed that incorporate estradiol, oxandrolone, metformin, oxytocin, other hormones and NADH.

Furthermore, the implants are not approved by Anvisa for commercial use and industrial production. They do not have adequate leaflets or information on pharmacokinetics, efficacy or safety.

There is no safe dose for using these hormones for aesthetic purposes. The devices’ side effects can be unpredictable and serious, outweighing any potential benefits, health professionals warn.

The cases observed after the use of implants are: acute myocardial infarction, thromboembolism and cerebrovascular accident (CVA);

The use of implants is associated with skin, liver, kidney, muscle complications and infections.

Psychological and psychiatric manifestations were also observed, including anxiety, aggressiveness, dependence, withdrawal symptoms and depression, which became more frequent;

The organizations ask Anvisa to improve the control of the use of anabolic steroids and to regulate the handling of medicines only in the route of administration for which the medicine was officially registered;

They further argue that adopting a different route requires published scientific data on efficacy, safety and long-term results.

Check out the entities that signed the request below: