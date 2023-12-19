Understanding the Concept of Time (Past, Present and Future) in a Philosophical Perspective – BULIR.ID

#Understanding #Concept #Time #Present #Future #Philosophical #Perspective #BULIR.ID

PHILOSOPHY, Bulir.id – Time is something we face every day. We usually divide it into past, present and future. Furthermore, the development of time is realized in the experience of the future becoming the present, and the present becoming the past.

We cannot possibly talk about movement and dynamics without the concept of time and development. Although our perception of time is similar to our perception of space, time is a much more philosophical topic.

The Nature of Time

What is time? This phenomenon can seem mysterious. Indeed, time, in a way, is everywhere. On the other hand, although we all instinctively understand what time is, it seems almost impossible to give a precise and comprehensive definition of the concept of time.

One way to think of time as a “universal form of change.” “Universal” in this sense means all-encompassing because any change is only possible in time.

“Forma” in the definition means that time resembles a kind of transparent vessel that can be filled with any content. In other words, changes can be very diverse, but the course of time over which they occur always seems to be uniform and inevitable.

Finally, by looking at the concept of “change”, we come to the other side of the coin. It seems that, although change is inconceivable without time, time is also inconceivable without change. Indeed, the imaginary cessation of time is associated with the freezing of life and the universe.

So, time is the common denominator in the world; one might say, the ultimate currency of reality. We experience it in different ways: sometimes, we consider the past as something lost and regret it; we try to use the present wisely so that our future will be better; and sometimes, we eagerly await what will happen next.

The First Mention of Time in Philosophy

One of the first philosophers to start thinking about the nature of time was Plato. Time he described in his treatise Timaeus as “the moving semblance of eternity.” For Plato, time is a characteristic of an imperfect dynamic world, where there is no good except only the desire to have it. Thus, time reveals a moment of incompleteness and inferiority. Immortality, on the other hand, is a static and perfect characteristic of the world of the gods.

Aristotle further developed this understanding of time, defining it as “the measure of movement.” This interpretation was immortalized in his book Physics, and became the basis for the natural science understanding of time. He raises the question of the proof of the existence of time and reproduces the dialectical approach here: the past no longer exists, the future does not yet exist, and the present is a moment of unity between being and nonexistence.

This dialectical approach led Aristotle to study the relationship between time and movement. This thinker pointed out that time, although not identical to movement, cannot be separated from movement. Aristotle defined time as “the amount of movement in relation to past and future,” and as “the measure of movement and rest.”

Later, in the early Middle Ages, Augustine developed the concept of subjective time. He described time as a mental phenomenon of changing perception. Augustine distinguished three parts of time: present, past, and future.

Newton Vs Einstein

Over the last hundred years or so, a real revolution has occurred in the scientific understanding of time. Indeed, until the beginning of the 20th century, physics and everyday consciousness were dominated by Isaac Newton’s postulates of absolute mathematical time.

According to him, time flows at the same speed throughout the universe and is completely independent of physical or other processes occurring in it.

For example, if it is six in the afternoon in England and it is tea time. This means that somewhere in the Andromeda nebula, thousands of light years away, it is also six o’clock in the afternoon! This understanding of time fits perfectly with our everyday experience; very intuitive.

That is why the special theory of relativity, developed in 1905 by Albert Einstein, shocked the scientific world so much. Its presentation goes beyond the scope of this essay, so we will just emphasize a few main points.

First, according to this theory, time does not exist separately, but forms a unity with space (hence the expressions “space-time” and “space-time continuum”).

Second, time, like other physical quantities, is relative, so the speed of its flow depends on the reference point. That is, on a moving body (for example, in a spaceship), the clock will run slower than on a stationary body. However, such so-called relativistic effects are significantly manifested only at speeds close to the speed of light in a vacuum (about 300 thousand kilometers per second), which is considered limiting in the theory of relativity.

Hence, for example, the famous twin paradox: when one of the twins goes into space on a ship and spends several years there, flying at a speed close to the speed of light, after returning home, he can see that whole decades have passed in Earth!

However, Einstein’s trampling of Newton’s theories did not stop there. Newton’s law of universal gravitation assumes an infinite rate of propagation of gravitational force. However, based on the postulate about the limit of the speed of light, which we have already mentioned, this is impossible. Because of this, Einstein had to develop his own theory of gravity, which later developed into the general theory of relativity.

With regard to time, the conclusions are perhaps even more impressive than the specific theory. Time, it turns out, is not only closely related to space, but also to matter! In particular, the gravitational force of physical objects can slow down time, and if gravity is strong enough, can even stop it! This latter phenomenon is characteristic of so-called “black holes”, namely cosmic objects that constitute the final phase of the evolution of massive stars.

Immanuel Kant’s Theory of Time

In the world of philosophy, Immanuel Kant is a very influential figure in terms of our understanding of time. He believed that time was not something that existed by itself, but rather was a feature of the mind. Think of it this way—not only does your brain reflect the world around you in a very accurate way; instead, your brain organizes everything into different categories so you can understand what you see. And one of those categories is time. So, for Kant, time is not something concrete that is out there; instead, he sees it as an “empty form,” which may sound strange and unintuitive at first.

However, for example, somewhere in your brain, a “timekeeping” mechanism helps us see things that happen in a certain timeline. Without this mechanism, we might not be able to understand events in the same way—they would all happen at once.

But maybe you’re thinking: “Okay, so Kant thought that we create time with our thoughts—why does that matter?” Well, here’s another thing he believed: when we think about time (and space too), we don’t just passively observe the world around us, we actively engage with it through our thoughts and experiences.

In other words, imagine you are at a concert. Music is played on stage, and you experience each song being played one after another. However, let’s say your best friend is also at the concert, but sitting in a different section than you. In this case, they will have a completely different experience because they will hear and see everything differently thanks to their unique perspective. This is Kant’s way of seeing time, also each person experiences things slightly differently based on how their mind processes information.

So, while Newton may have approached time more like an objective universal law of nature, Kant saw it more as something constantly shaped by our own thoughts and actions.

Past, Present, Future: The Time Dimension

Let’s start with the past. For some philosophers (such as Hegel), the past is something that has already happened and cannot be changed. It’s like a book that’s already been written, you can’t go back and erase or rewrite what happens in it.

Others (like Nietzsche) see things a little differently, they believe that the past is not carved in stone; rather, how we remember it changes depending on our current situation and perspective.

The present is a complicated time: some modern philosophers do not think that time really exists! Instead, they believe that everything happens all at once (like watching a movie episode after episode), but our brains process everything as if it were continuous time.

While others see now as a crucial moment to make decisions that will shape our future.

The future is like we are looking into a crystal ball; although no one knows what will happen next, every action taken in real life and fiction paves the way to an unknown tomorrow.

Some philosophers (such as Heidegger) think that the future is something we can “grab and take” by making choices in the present—such as achieving something today that will help us tomorrow. Others believe in a more fatalistic view, where the future is already determined, and we all just have to enjoy it.

What is the Concept of Time in Philosophy?

When it comes to philosophy time has been explored from all angles: past, present, future, and everything in between! However, through all these different schools of thought, there are some important things we can say with certainty about what time really is (and what it isn’t).

First, most philosophers agree that time is not some kind of universal force. Time is not like gravity or electricity, you cannot measure it the same way you can measure distance or speed. Time does not exist independently; rather, time is more like a tool we use to understand the world around us.

Some philosophers think that time may be an illusion, like a mirage in the desert that appears real even though it is not actually there. Instead, they believe that everything always happens all at once, even if not in the way we see it.

Other philosophers see time as an important part of the human experience, something that shapes memories and connects us. Think about it: without a shared idea of ​​the meaning of time (like “day” or “year”), how would we organize ourselves as a society? How do we know when we should start school or work? So in this way, time is a personal and social construct.*