Understanding the Israeli-Palestinian issue with an introductory book: Why do tragedies keep repeating? Gaza Strip, the explosives warehouse in the Middle East that was on fire, has a complex history that deserves attention now (1/3) | JBpress

Gaza Strip, the explosives warehouse in the Middle East that was on fire, has a complex history that deserves attention now

2023.12.16 (Sat) Nozomi Higashino Follow Following Damage in the Gaza Strip is expanding due to Israel’s offensive (Photo: AP/Afro)

The conflict between Israel and the Islamic organization Hamas is becoming more serious. What is the background behind the conflict between the two? To understand why this tragedy occurred, we need to look at history. One introductory book is “Israel: The Most Troublesome Problem in Human History” (NHK Publishing). The book begins with a story from the Bible and carefully explains the conflict structure between Jews and Arabs.

(Nozomu Higashino: Writer/Editor)

The conflict between Israel and Hamas shocked the world

With no end in sight to the Russia-Ukraine war, the clash between the Israeli military and the Islamic fundamentalist organization Hamas has shocked the world. Since Hamas, which effectively controls the Palestinian autonomous region of Gaza, launched an attack on Israel in October of this year, the situation has developed into a situation that has resulted in many casualties in both Israel and the Gaza Strip. Many people may have been shocked by the attack by Hamas on a music festival held in Israel, killing more than 260 people.

Why did the collision occur? In Japan, which is far from the battlefield, all we can do is listen to the information that comes through the media, and if we don’t try to find out why wars and conflicts occur, there is a risk that people will conclude that “○○” side is at fault. In order not to get caught up in a uniform perspective, it is important to understand “history” from various angles.

Israeli-Hamas clashes have left many civilians dead (Photo: AP/Afro)

Daniel Sokach’s book “Israel: The Most Troublesome Problem in Human History” (NHK Publishing) is a must-have book as a first step to learning about this tragic history. “Israel” is unraveled in 23 chapters, and the issues that need to be understood now are clearly arranged.

The first part is entitled “What’s going on?” and carefully shows the history of Israel and the conflict structure between “Jews” and “Arabs,” who are deeply connected to Israel.

The complicated background surrounding the “promised land”

The concept of Israel first appeared among Jews in the Hebrew Bible, which dates back to before Christ.

It is said that God told Abraham to leave his hometown and go to the “Promised Land” (Canaan, present-day Israel), and Abraham left his home and settled near Beersheba in present-day southern Israel. However, Mr. Sokac notes the following points that are also relevant to the current conflict.

The exact territory that God promised Abraham in the Bible stories is unclear; in the book of Exodus, God gives the Israelites all the land from the Nile to the Euphrates; in the book of Joshua, God gives the Israelites all the land from the Nile to the Euphrates; Only Canaan was conquered by humans, although it includes modern-day Israel as well as the Palestinian territories of the West Bank and Gaza Strip. As you can see, things were complicated from the beginning of the story.