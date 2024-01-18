Unemployment among people over 45 below 100,000 for the first time in twenty years | Economy

#Unemployment #among #people #time #twenty #years #Economy

By our economics editors

Jan 18, 2024 at 8:27 am

People over 45 are increasingly unemployed. In 2023, the number of unemployed people in the age category 45 to 75 years fell from 104,000 to 92,000. Unemployment did rise slightly in other age categories.

It is the first time in more than twenty years that unemployment among people over 45 has fallen below 100,000. It is striking that the same number of men and women are registered as unemployed: 46,000.

The fact that unemployment decreased among people over 45 is partly due to the growing labor participation in that age category. Women in particular have started working more in recent years. The number of 45 to 74 year olds in the Netherlands also decreased slightly.

In 2023, an average of 359,000 people were registered as unemployed. That is an increase from 3.5 percent to 3.6 percent of the working population. That is still an exceptionally low percentage.

Unemployment increased especially among young people aged 15 to 25: from 134,000 to 149,000. The number of unemployed also increased slightly in the age category 25 to 45 years.

Millions of people without work, but not unemployed

When we talk about the unemployed, we refer to people who are available for work and were recently looking for work. People who are not looking for work, are retired or cannot work due to illness are therefore not included.

In December, a total of 3.6 million people aged 15 to 75 were without paid work. So about 10 percent of them are registered as unemployed. In the 45 to 75 year old group, 2.4 million people were without paid work.

