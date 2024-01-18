Unemployment among people over 45 below 100,000 for the first time in twenty years | Economy

#Unemployment #among #people #time #twenty #years #Economy
By our economics editors

Jan 18, 2024 at 8:27 am

People over 45 are increasingly unemployed. In 2023, the number of unemployed people in the age category 45 to 75 years fell from 104,000 to 92,000. Unemployment did rise slightly in other age categories.

It is the first time in more than twenty years that unemployment among people over 45 has fallen below 100,000. It is striking that the same number of men and women are registered as unemployed: 46,000.

The fact that unemployment decreased among people over 45 is partly due to the growing labor participation in that age category. Women in particular have started working more in recent years. The number of 45 to 74 year olds in the Netherlands also decreased slightly.

In 2023, an average of 359,000 people were registered as unemployed. That is an increase from 3.5 percent to 3.6 percent of the working population. That is still an exceptionally low percentage.

Unemployment increased especially among young people aged 15 to 25: from 134,000 to 149,000. The number of unemployed also increased slightly in the age category 25 to 45 years.

Unfortunately, this content cannot be displayed. We do not have permission for the necessary cookies. Please accept cookies to view this content.

Change cookie settings

Millions of people without work, but not unemployed

When we talk about the unemployed, we refer to people who are available for work and were recently looking for work. People who are not looking for work, are retired or cannot work due to illness are therefore not included.

Also Read:  Maternity care in danger, unions send urgent letter to ministry

In December, a total of 3.6 million people aged 15 to 75 were without paid work. So about 10 percent of them are registered as unemployed. In the 45 to 75 year old group, 2.4 million people were without paid work.

  • Staff shortage remains significant: many mechanics, boas and care workers are wanted

  • Unemployment in Europe falls to its lowest level ever

Beeld: Getty Images

Read more about:

Labor marketEconomics

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Thanks to Maroš Žilinka, Prime Minister Fico can show that he is not only interested in his people (commentary by Martin Behul)
Thanks to Maroš Žilinka, Prime Minister Fico can show that he is not only interested in his people (commentary by Martin Behul)
Posted on
Column | Theo van Gogh’s struggle seems to have been in vain
Column | Theo van Gogh’s struggle seems to have been in vain
Posted on
End of the saga! It is clear where Levski’s most expensive footballer will play
End of the saga! It is clear where Levski’s most expensive footballer will play
Posted on
This is what the diet should look like
This is what the diet should look like
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News