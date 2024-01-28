Unemployment benefit, if you make this mistake you will lose your Naspi I It’s a tragedy and you can’t do anything about it

#Unemployment #benefit #mistake #lose #Naspi #tragedy

If you receive unemployment benefits and do this, you could lose Naspi. Here’s the mistake you should never make.

Unfortunately, it can happen to anyone that they lose their job. Unfortunately, we need to keep in mind the need to work in order to be able to face the expenses that every citizen has to bear from week to week. In fact, there is no individual who does not have to deal with their own finances find yourself without work and therefore without money, it turns out to be a significant problem.

But the State thought about various income support measures as regards workers who lose their jobs. Support measures that are further implemented when particular cases arise. We remember, for example, all the bonuses granted to those who were part of specific categories of workers, during the Covid period.

One of the income support measures that are widely used by citizens is the NASPI. It can be accessed when you lose your job. But Naspi is not always available.

There are situations in which, the worker cannot benefit from Naspi. These are situations that are explicitly provided for by the same law that introduced the income support measure.

Naspi and resignation

There are 2 requirements that must be met to have access to Naspi, firstly the state of unemployment and secondly the contribution requirement. As for the latter, you must have worked for at least 13 weeks in the previous 4 years. In this case it is possible to have access to Naspi.

But the worker must not have lost his job by his own will. In the event that the subject resorts to voluntary resignation, then he will not be able to benefit from Naspi in any way, despite the contribution requirement.

Dismissal

Naspi can be received by the worker who has been dismissed for just cause. But a recent ruling on the matter revealed a detail. Receiving the Naspi is only possible if the dismissal did not occur due to absenteeism.

It seems like it’s one very common practice that of not showing up to work for several days, and then getting fired. In short, this behavior would be comparable to those who proceed with voluntary resignation and therefore cannot benefit from the subsidy.

