Unemployment benefits are due for a big increase. But not since January

Unemployment benefits due big increase January

High inflation in Poland has been present for over two years. Although the latest readings from the Central Statistical Office confirm that the price growth rate has slowed down significantly, a different trend prevailed at the beginning of the year. This may mean that on an average annual basis, consumer prices will increase by more than 10 percent.

This state of affairs has a direct impact on the indexation of individual benefits. The effects of inflation are compensated, among others, by: retirees and pensioners or employees. In the case of the latter, the regulations provide for the need to increase the minimum wage twice within 12 months if the annual price increase exceeds 5%, which will also happen in 2024.

Inflation also affects the unemployed. As “Dziennik Gazeta Prawna” reminds, the benefit received by those registered in employment offices is also indexed, and the scale of the increase is the same as the average annual inflation rate. This will be finally announced by the Central Statistical Office, most likely in February 2024, but its approximate value can already be calculated.

According to the November projection of the National Bank of Poland, average annual inflation in 2023 should range from 11.5 to 12.3 percent. This is due to the high readings at the beginning of the year. The peak of price increases was recorded in February this year. and amounted to 18.4 percent. on an annual basis. In the following months, inflation slowed down and in October and November it reached 6.6 percent in both cases.

According to economists, in December the price growth rate should be similar to that in October and November. Therefore, it can be assumed that the indicator for the entire year should be close to the average from the NBP projection, i.e. 11.9%. So unemployment benefits should also increase on this scale.

The currently applicable regulations specify three benefit rates:

benefit reduced by 80%, which amounts to PLN 1,193.60 for the first 90 days of receiving the benefit, and then is reduced to PLN 937.30;

basic allowance 100%, which amounts to PLN 1,491.90 and is then reduced to PLN 1,171.60;

and an increased benefit of 120%, which amounts to PLN 1,790.30 and then PLN 1,406.

The amount of benefit an unemployed person receives depends on his or her length of service. The lowest transfer goes to the account of a person who has worked for less than 5 years. The basic amount of the benefit is granted to those who can confirm a period of employment ranging from 5 to 20 years. The highest benefit is granted to those who have been working the longest – over 20 years.

At the same time, the indicated amounts have been increased already in 2023. The adjustment of unemployment benefits takes place every year in June. It will be no different in 2024 and, similarly to this year, the increase will be double-digit, because the average annual inflation amounted to 14.4% in 2022.

Therefore, taking the NBP forecast as an example, it can be calculated that the basic allowance in 2024 should amount to approximately PLN 1,669.44, which will result in an increase of nearly PLN 178. The remaining rates will also be calculated from this amount, which will amount to approximately:

for reduced benefit 80 percent it will be approximately PLN 1,335.55 for the first 90 days of receiving the benefit, and then PLN 1,048.82;

basic allowance 100 percent will amount to approximately PLN 1,669.44 and then PLN 1,311.02;

the benefit increased by 120% will amount to approximately PLN 2,003.33 and then PLN 1,586.42.

The impact of the allowance indexation will also be felt by trainees. According to the regulations, the amount of the scholarship for apprentices, as well as for people sent for training from the labor office, must be 120%. benefit.

