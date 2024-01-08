Unemployment remains at 6.6% in November

#Unemployment #remains #November

INE estimates confirm that the national unemployment rate has remained unchanged for three consecutive months.

The unemployment rate stood at 6.6% in November, maintaining the same rate for three consecutive months. The National Statistics Institute (INE) reports provisional data for the penultimate month of 2023 and also confirms that unemployment stood at 6.6% in October.

INE states that, in November, there were 348.5 thousand unemployed people in Portugal, a decrease of 1.1% compared to October. Still, this is an increase of 4% compared to August 2023 and 3.4% compared to November 2022.

Even so, despite remaining at the same level, the unemployment rate increased by 0.3 percentage points compared to August and 0.1 points compared to October.

In the month under analysis, there was an increase in the employed population, reaching 4.95 million, a “positive variation in relation to the previous month (0.2%) and the same month of 2022 (1.8%)”.

The active population increased by 5.7 thousand, while the inactive population decreased by 3.1 thousand. “In the case of the active population, this resulted from the increase in the employed population (9.4 thousand) being greater than the decrease in the employed population (3.8 thousand)”, highlights INE.

The evolution of the inactive population “was the result of the decrease in the number of inactive people available to work, but who did not look for a job (1.6 thousand, 1.6%) and in the number of other inactive people, those who are neither looking for a job nor available to work (2.2 thousand; 0.1%)”.

In November, the underutilization of labor covered 630.2 thousand people, a figure 10.5 thousand lower than that recorded in the previous month and 1.5 thousand lower than in the same period of 2022. In the month in question, this rate, estimated at 11 .6%, decreasing 0.2 points compared to the previous month and the same period last year.

INE also indicates that “the activity rate (68.9%) reached the highest value in the series started in 1998, similar to what has been observed since May 2023 (with two exceptions, 68.8%, in June and September)”.