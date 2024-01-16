UNESCO HERITAGE – “Kabary” finds its international growth

Yesterday, FI.MPI.MA gathered at the Analakely municipal library to celebrate National Kabary Day.

Yesterday, at the Analakely municipal library, members of the FI.MPI.MA (Fikambanan’ny Mpikabary Malagasy) association marked the national day of “Kabary” by celebrating the inclusion of this oratorical art of Imerina origin among the heritage UNESCO World Heritage Sites. The “Kabary”, used by everyone, including during grandiose presidential events, remains an honorary practice.

The international president of FI.MPI.MA, Hanitra Andriamboavonjy, underlines the importance of the “Kabary”, living from birth to death, and particularly during significant events. “This year, more than two thousand five hundred and five people, including 50% young people, were trained by FI.MPI.MA, from national to international. The inclusion of Kabary as a UNESCO heritage site could be canceled without promotional actions, because UNESCO does an evaluation every three years,” she underlines.

FI.MPI.MA, now present in sixteen countries including Canada, France, Switzerland, Ivory Coast, Cameroon and Senegal, has developed initiatives such as the “Kabary Tour” to promote tourism in Madagascar . The inscription of “Kabary” opened up opportunities in the field of tourism and the environment, considering it as a means of communication.

Nicole Rafalimananjara

