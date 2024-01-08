Unexpected! A financier told us where to keep our money

#Unexpected #financier #told #money

A prominent financier has given some surprising advice on where to keep your money right now.

Last week’s economic data confirms that the global economy is slowing, going down, but not at a very fast pace.

We are still far from the situation where we panic that the global recession is very strong. This is what the investment consultant of “ELANA Trading” Tsvetoslav Tsachev said in the program “Focus Man” on Radio “Focus”.

January is usually one of the weakest periods for stock markets because November and December are extremely strong, he explained. “In the first week of 2024, we’re seeing the exact opposite of what the markets were at the end of last year, when stocks were up and commodities were down.

This is normal because investors who accumulated significant profits in the last weeks of last year are now simply taking those profits,” explained Tsachev.

During periods of uncertainty about the economy and worries that a recession is on the way, investors prefer to turn to sectors such as health care, for example, to protect their money.

The main reasons for the interest in bonds are expectations of a slowdown in the economy and requests that the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank will cut their interest rates in parallel, and quite quickly.

From this perspective, bonds are a good investment within 12 months. The problem is that central bankers still show they are hesitant about the pace of rate cuts.

This sets the stage for a lot of momentum in the bond market, with yields going even higher and better buying levels with that one-year horizon going forward within the next month or two.

If the economy avoids recession and inflation reappears, then bond investments will not be a good option over a 3-5 year horizon. But short-term US bonds, dollar bills with a horizon of 1-2 years are currently a good investment option,” the expert advised.

