Unexpected risk! A water bottle caused extremely serious health problems for a woman | Life

#Unexpected #risk #water #bottle #caused #extremely #health #problems #woman #Life

Aa A + A – Reset

Report an error

In the video, which went viral on TikTok but is now private, Kae chronicles an incredible-sounding journey from a college bench to a hospital bed. The culprit was a seemingly completely innocent water bottle. It turns out that mold was growing in the bottle, which went unnoticed.

“Hey, this is a message for anyone who has Oval“, she wrote on her social network account, the New York Times reports. For clarification, it should be mentioned here that Owala is a brand of reusable water bottles.

The NYT reports that the American woman fell ill in August and the symptoms did not want to subside. Bronchitis and finally sinusitis developed. She describes what she experienced as the worst sore throat she has ever experienced. Doctors repeatedly tried to treat the disease with antibiotics, but without success. Immediately after Kae was prescribed the third course of treatment, the reason for everything became clear.

She came across a post on reddit that explained how to clean a water bottle. Kae had no idea that the cap part of her water bottle was breaking into pieces. Unfortunately for her, there was a thick layer of mold between the plastic and the silicone that she didn’t notice and who had been poisoning her for months.

The Owala company explained to the NYT that their water bottles are designed with hygiene in mind and are very easy to wash. The company added that they can always be contacted with questions. Kae herself also admitted that she didn’t wash the water bottle as often and thoroughly as perhaps she should have.

Also Read:  PM Netanyahu Denies There is US Influence in Israeli Military Activities

Report an error

Error text highlighted

Your comment*

Report Sent successfully

Thank you for reporting the error

‘,void $.ajax({url:n+”?no_layouts=1″,headers:__is_mobile_app?{“User-Agent”:__mobile_app_ua,”app-platform”:__mobile_app_platform,”app-version”:__mobile_app_version}:{},success:function(e){$

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Nicusor Dan, after an Otokar bus caught fire while in motion: It’s not normal, but it’s still not something to worry about
Nicusor Dan, after an Otokar bus caught fire while in motion: It’s not normal, but it’s still not something to worry about
Posted on
Manchester United – Aston Villa 3:2 in a Premier League match
Manchester United – Aston Villa 3:2 in a Premier League match
Posted on
Carl Åkerberg looked up the forgotten cemeteries for cholera victims –
Carl Åkerberg looked up the forgotten cemeteries for cholera victims –
Posted on
They identify the victim of the strong car accident in Atizapán
They identify the victim of the strong car accident in Atizapán
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Cameroon news Christmas Company culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News