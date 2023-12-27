Unexpected risk! A water bottle caused extremely serious health problems for a woman | Life

#Unexpected #risk #water #bottle #caused #extremely #health #problems #woman #Life

In the video, which went viral on TikTok but is now private, Kae chronicles an incredible-sounding journey from a college bench to a hospital bed. The culprit was a seemingly completely innocent water bottle. It turns out that mold was growing in the bottle, which went unnoticed.

“Hey, this is a message for anyone who has Oval“, she wrote on her social network account, the New York Times reports. For clarification, it should be mentioned here that Owala is a brand of reusable water bottles.

The NYT reports that the American woman fell ill in August and the symptoms did not want to subside. Bronchitis and finally sinusitis developed. She describes what she experienced as the worst sore throat she has ever experienced. Doctors repeatedly tried to treat the disease with antibiotics, but without success. Immediately after Kae was prescribed the third course of treatment, the reason for everything became clear.

She came across a post on reddit that explained how to clean a water bottle. Kae had no idea that the cap part of her water bottle was breaking into pieces. Unfortunately for her, there was a thick layer of mold between the plastic and the silicone that she didn’t notice and who had been poisoning her for months.

The Owala company explained to the NYT that their water bottles are designed with hygiene in mind and are very easy to wash. The company added that they can always be contacted with questions. Kae herself also admitted that she didn’t wash the water bottle as often and thoroughly as perhaps she should have.

