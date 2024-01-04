Unexpectedly, the US Secretly Signed a Cooperation Contract with Qatar and Thanked It for Increasing Investment

#Unexpectedly #Secretly #Signed #Cooperation #Contract #Qatar #Thanked #Increasing #Investment

ZONAJAKARTA.com – Unexpectedly, the US thanked Qatar for increasing its investment in facilities and modernizing them.

The US also quietly signed contracts and negotiated agreements with Qatar.

This aims to extend the US military presence at the large Al Ideid Air Base in Qatar.

It turns out that the largest US Military Post is in the Middle East, at Al Udeid Air Base.

This base is located in the desert southwest of Doha, this base also usually hosts more than 10,000 US troops.

When Blinken visited Qatar, they did not even support Israel, which is clearly a loyal US ally.

Qatar takes seriously the liberation of the Palestinian territories from Israeli bondage.

Qatar also condemns all forms of targeting of civilians. This criticism is aimed at all parties involved.

But amidst this increasing hostility, the Middle East continues to expand its presence.

However, the agreement between the US and Qatar has not yet been widely publicized.

It turns out that Washington is very dependent on this small country in the gulf.

