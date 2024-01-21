Unexpectedly, this developed country used to be part of Indonesia

#Unexpectedly #developed #country #part #Indonesia

Sunday, 01/21/2024 07:20 IWST

Photo: Nurul Iman Palace Brunei Darussalam (Doc: aseanrecords.world)

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – A number of neighboring countries which are now more developed turned out to have previously been part of Indonesia. When Indonesia was still a kingdom, they were part of the archipelago.

At least, there were 6 countries that previously joined one territory. The following are countries that were once part of Indonesia, as compiled by CNBC Indonesia:

1. Timor Leste (East Timor)

Indonesia has a long history with East Timor, which is now Timor Leste. East Timor was colonized by Portugal in the 16th century, and was known as Portuguese Timor until 28 November 1975. Nine days later, Indonesia invaded and declared East Timor its 27th province the following year.

Once part of Indonesia, the people of East Timor then voiced their desire to separate. In 1999, President BJ Habibie held a referendum and was won by the pro-independence group, so that East Timor separated from Indonesia and then changed its name to Timor Leste after becoming an independent country.

2. Filipina

The Philippines was once part of Indonesia during the Majapahit Kingdom. A number of historians believe that the conquest of the Philippines occurred during the time of King Hayam Wuruk.

At that time the king and his governor Gadjah Mada wanted to make Majapahit a big kingdom. Majapahit’s territory covered the archipelago, the Malay Peninsula, and the Philippines.

3. Singapore

In the past, Singapore was often called Temasek, Tumasik, or Sea Town. Quoted from the Journal of Religious Lectures in an article entitled Tumasik: Early History of Islam in Singapore (1200-1511 AD), Singapore’s position is considered strategic as a trade center.

Some of the kingdoms that controlled it were Srivijaya until the end of the 13th century AD, Majapahit until the 14th century AD, Ayutthaya-Thailand in the 15th century AD and the Malacca Sultanate until Portuguese occupation in 1511 AD.

4. Malaysia

A number of historians also say that Malaysia was once controlled by Srivijaya, which was the largest maritime empire in Indonesian history. The conquest of Malaysia occurred during the reign of King Balaputradewa.

With its vast territory, Sriwijaya became a very influential center for trade and the spread of religion in the world. It is not surprising that Sriwijaya was often called the Archipelago in the past.

5. Cambodia

Srivijaya also played a role during the conquest of Cambodia. Records of Sriwijaya’s power in Cambodia were obtained from a priest named I Tzing who stopped in the kingdom.

The vast and strategic territory makes it easier for Sriwijaya to sell natural products and other economic resources, such as camphor, agarwood, cloves, sandalwood, nutmeg and cardamom.

6. Brunei Darussalam

The Brunei Darussalam region was once controlled by the Sriwijaya kingdom. Several settlements in Brunei Bay are referred to as Vijayanegara, as reported by the Indonesia.go.id page.

Brunei is also listed in the book Negarakretagama written by the Majapahit kingdom in 1365. The area called Buruneng was controlled by Majapahit after Patih Gadjah Mada had the ambition to carry out the Palapa Oath.

