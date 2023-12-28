‘Unfair’ Fletcher hotel vouchers still valid longer | Economy

Expired hotel vouchers from Fletcher Hotels can still be exchanged at the hotel chain. New vouchers are also now valid for longer. Fletcher decided to do this after the Consumers’ Association threatened to take legal action against the company.

Fletcher offers vouchers for hotel stays. You can buy such a voucher for a few euros and decide later at which hotel and on what date you want to book the overnight stay.

Earlier this year, regulator ACM reprimanded the Dutch hotel chain. Hundreds of customers had complained about unexpected extra costs and the limited availability of the voucher.

Fletcher is now prepared to adjust the vouchers. The vouchers are now valid for two years. In addition, the hotel chain promises to be clearer about cancellation costs, limited availability and mandatory additional costs.

Yet the Consumers’ Association is not yet satisfied. According to the organization, Fletcher is still not transparent about the additional costs that customers are saddled with if they have purchased a hotel voucher. This makes the offers seem more attractive than they are. The Consumers’ Association has asked the Advertising Code Committee to look into this.

