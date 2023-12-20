Unheard Netherlands may continue broadcasting permanently | Media

#Unheard #Netherlands #continue #broadcasting #permanently #Media

By our entertainment editors

Dec 19, 2023 at 5:04 PM Update: 11 hours ago

Ongehoord Nederland (ON!) retains its license and may definitively continue broadcasting programs on the NPO. Outgoing State Secretary Steven van Weyenberg (Media) has made the provisional decision of his predecessor Gunay Uslu final.

Uslu ruled at the end of November that the legal basis was too thin to go along with the NPO’s request. The public broadcaster wanted the State Secretary to revoke the ON! would withdraw.

The parties involved were given a few weeks to respond. These reactions have not changed Van Weyenberg’s mind.

The NPO had requested the State Secretary to grant provisional recognition of ON! to withdraw, because Arnold Karskens’ controversial broadcaster would not cooperate sufficiently. Unheard Netherlands has promised improvement and will have to “continue to demonstrate” that it is taking this seriously, says Van Weyenberg.

State Secretary wants to make journalistic code mandatory

Van Weyenberg also expects that ON! adheres to the NPO journalistic code. The choice to subscribe to this code is currently still voluntary. The State Secretary wants to make this mandatory.

“If you do not comply with the code, that should be an explicit reason to impose a sanction on a broadcaster.” Van Weyenberg wants to discuss this with the NPO, the College of Broadcasters and the Media Authority.

The NPO will enter into discussions with ON in 2024! about the responsibility that the broadcaster has to “continually demonstrate that they take the improvements seriously and work better with the NPO and the other broadcasters”. The NPO said this in response to the news that ON! remains definitive.

Image: ANP

MediaNPOMedia and CultuurOngehoord Nederland