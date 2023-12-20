UniCredit, new generational relay: another 510 bankers leave and 255 young people join

#UniCredit #generational #relay #bankers #leave #young #people #join

by Cristina Casadei

The Piazza Gae Aulenti Institute has reached an agreement with the unions. A further 200 exits are possible for those who meet the requirements by 2030. From 2022 to 2025 the number of young people hired rises above 1,850

A new generational credit relay starts in Piazza Gae Aulenti in Milan, where the headquarters of the UniCredit group is located.

In fact, an agreement was reached between Fabi, First Cisl, Fisac ​​Cgil, Uilca and Unisin to add another 510 workers leaving, who will accrue the pension requirements until January 1, 2030, through access to the extraordinary benefits of the Solidarity Fund.

One hire for every two exits

However, the group’s commitment to new employment will correspond to the exits: in fact, 255 new hires have been agreed in the agreement, to which further hires can be added up to a maximum additional number of 86 to replace voluntary resignations over the course of the plan. industrial – therefore until 31 December 2024 – of young people with apprenticeship contracts. In the event of a higher turnover of apprentices, Unicredit is committed to further hiring up to a maximum of 169.

Support for the employment of women and the South

Consistently with the provisions of the new national banking collective agreement, it is also confirmed that the generational turnover plan will take into account the geographical specificities, the areas of Southern Italy and disadvantaged areas.

The additional 200 possible outputs

Anyone who meets the requirements for a pension by January 1, 2030 or the right to direct retirement by December 31, 2025, will be able to voluntarily decide to join up to a maximum of a further 200 applications.

For Sabrina Brezzo, national secretary of First Cisl, «it is an important reconfirmation of the topic of turnover which guarantees stability to the new hiring contracts. The investment in new and stable employment in the sector remains a fundamental and necessary commitment for us to guarantee the service to families, businesses and communities”. The national secretary of Uilca Giuseppe Bilanzuoli observes that «the final positive outcome of this negotiation confirms that the Solidarity Fund, voluntary and open to all workers, continues to be fundamental for managing the restructuring of companies, creating solutions for new and good employment of young people, in line with what is outlined in the renewal of the national credit contract”.

The 1,500 hires in 2 years

The group explains that as part of the strategic plan, UniCredit has relaunch among its main objectives, unleashing the full potential of the bank and putting customers and people at the centre. «In line with this objective, a series of actions have been envisaged aimed at further increasing the potential of the Italian commercial network, encouraging generational turnover without social impacts and strengthening the training and development of people. Regarding the Italian commercial bank, in the two-year period 2022-2023 the majority of the new arrivals were mainly destined to strengthen the commercial network, through the hiring of approximately 1,300 new graduates in the branches and in the remote channel of the bank and over 200 professional figures dedicated mainly to customer management in the field of investments and the management of large assets. With the new hires that will be made between now and 2025, the counter for young people thus rises above 1,850.

The new skills

The skills selected focus on key elements such as the propensity to change, the ability to develop commercial opportunities, a mentality attentive to customer needs and a predisposition to use digital technologies. To ensure a positive generational turnover, the objective is to continue to attract innovative professionals who wish to become part of a dynamic, diversified work environment with a solid culture based on shared values, opportunities for professional growth and skills development through programs personalized training and structured career paths.

