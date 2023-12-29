‘Unidentified object’ flies into Polish airspace as Russia attacks Ukraine

#Unidentified #object #flies #Polish #airspace #Russia #attacks #Ukraine

“The object flew from the border of Ukraine,” Colonel Jacek Goryszewski, the representative of the operational command of the armed forces, told the TVN24 news channel, adding that “at night, the territory of Ukraine was heavily shelled by artillery shells, so the incident can be related to that.”

RMF FM announces that a flying object moving at high speed was spotted by residents in the Lublin region.

There is no information that there was an explosion.

The object was tracked by radar until the signal was lost, the country’s armed forces operational command said in a statement.

It is currently unknown whether the object fell in Poland or flew out of the country’s airspace.

Polish President Andrzej Duda called an emergency meeting with the military leadership.

Russia flooded a large part of Ukraine with attacks on Friday night and in the morning. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy spoke about 110 rockets being fired, which is unprecedented in one day.

According to official Ukrainian data, at least 12 people were killed and 75 injured during the unprecedented Russian missile and drone attacks. This was reported by the Ukrainian media on Friday, citing the country’s Ministry of Internal Affairs.

It is strictly forbidden to use information published by Delfi on other websites, media or elsewhere or to distribute our materials in any form without consent, and if consent is obtained, credit must be given to Delfi as the source.

Also Read:  Vietnamese Restaurant Serving Cat Meat Soup Finally Officially Closed

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

OFFICIAL CNAIR inaugurates on Saturday only 10 kilometers on the A 0 București Sud Highway, although in the autumn it promised the opening of both sections Alsim Alarko (33 km.)/The Bragadiru – Jilava section will be opened at 12:00
OFFICIAL CNAIR inaugurates on Saturday only 10 kilometers on the A 0 București Sud Highway, although in the autumn it promised the opening of both sections Alsim Alarko (33 km.)/The Bragadiru – Jilava section will be opened at 12:00
Posted on
BVB: Nuri Sahin will be the new assistant coach of Borussia Dortmund under Edin Terzic
BVB: Nuri Sahin will be the new assistant coach of Borussia Dortmund under Edin Terzic
Posted on
NATURAL DISASTERS – What about accommodation sites for disaster victims?
NATURAL DISASTERS – What about accommodation sites for disaster victims?
Posted on
Can we cure genetic diseases with gene editing?
Can we cure genetic diseases with gene editing?
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News