‘Unidentified object’ flies into Polish airspace as Russia attacks Ukraine

“The object flew from the border of Ukraine,” Colonel Jacek Goryszewski, the representative of the operational command of the armed forces, told the TVN24 news channel, adding that “at night, the territory of Ukraine was heavily shelled by artillery shells, so the incident can be related to that.”

RMF FM announces that a flying object moving at high speed was spotted by residents in the Lublin region.

There is no information that there was an explosion.

The object was tracked by radar until the signal was lost, the country’s armed forces operational command said in a statement.

It is currently unknown whether the object fell in Poland or flew out of the country’s airspace.

Polish President Andrzej Duda called an emergency meeting with the military leadership.

Russia flooded a large part of Ukraine with attacks on Friday night and in the morning. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy spoke about 110 rockets being fired, which is unprecedented in one day.

According to official Ukrainian data, at least 12 people were killed and 75 injured during the unprecedented Russian missile and drone attacks. This was reported by the Ukrainian media on Friday, citing the country’s Ministry of Internal Affairs.

