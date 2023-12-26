Unimed Londrina is mentioned in a ranking of the 20 companies that employ the most in the city

#Unimed #Londrina #mentioned #ranking #companies #employ #city

Cooperative receives recognition from Londrina municipal authority

Unimed Londrina appeared for the second consecutive year in the ranking of the 20 companies that employ the most in the city. The recognition comes from the municipal authority Instituto de Desenvolvimento de Londrina (Codel). The award ceremony was held on December 20th, at the Aurora Shopping Convention & Events Center.

Among the authorities present at the ceremony were the mayor of Londrina, Marcelo Belinati, his deputy, João Mendonça, the president of Codel, Alex Canziani, and the municipal councilors Eduardo Tominaga and Professor Flávia Cabral.

In this year’s ranking, the cooperative ranked 14th, with 861 employees hired directly. In addition to Unimed Londrina, companies such as Grupo Muffato, Grupo A.Yoshii, Atlas Schindler and Viação Garcia were also mentioned.

Unimed Londrina’s Development and Market superintendent, Ricardo Häussler, received the award, representing the cooperative at the event. Häussler celebrated the recognition by highlighting the company’s commitment to regional economic growth. “We employ almost a thousand employees, including employees and outsourced workers. This number meets one of our cooperative principles: the commitment to the development of the city where we operate. Therefore, offering decent, quality employment means promoting financial security, care and well-being both for those who are employed and for the local economy,” he states.

Dr. Celso Fernandes Junior, CEO of the cooperative, celebrates the achievement by mentioning that with Hospital Unimed the singular will double in size. “More than R$180 million has been invested in the new service, which could generate more than 700 direct jobs. We are also running a training course for nursing technicians, in partnership with Sescoop-PR [Serviço Nacional de Aprendizagem do Cooperativismo] and Senac [Serviço Nacional de Aprendizagem Comercial]. Since June this year, 100 participants have completed free training so that they can become part of our hospital’s workforce in the future”, he highlights.