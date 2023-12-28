Union announces first winter departure

#Union #announces #winter #departure

Union enters the winter break as the authoritarian leader in the Jupiler Pro League. It has a six-point lead over first pursuer Anderlecht and the other title competitors are already following at least ten points. That is a great achievement for the people of Brussels, because they saw many players leave in the summer.

Not only did Union lose another successful coach in Karel Geraerts, it also saw a busload of strong players leave the club. Teuma, Boniface, Lynen, Kandouss, Van der Heyden, Adingra, Nieuwkoop, El Azzouzi… They all sought other places. Union will undoubtedly not want to lose any more trendsetters in January.

Union terminates Sorinola contract

But the club does announce an outgoing transfer. Union announces that Mathew Sorinola’s contract was terminated by mutual agreement. The 22-year-old left back was in any case out of contract after this season and did not figure in Alexander Blessin’s plans.

Union had signed the young Englishman from MK Dons on a free transfer in the summer of 2021. In his first season he made sixteen appearances, but gradually disappeared from view. Sorinola was already loaned out to Swansea City last season. There he had an excellent season in the Championship.

Not in Blessin’s plans

Sorinola returned to the Duden Park, but was nevertheless unable to continue. He did not play once this season, only in September he was allowed to sit on the bench during the league match against Genk. As a free player, he can now look for a new employer.