Union believes prosecution of Alec Baldwin for shooting incident is unjustified | Movies & Series

By our entertainment editors

Jan 26, 2024 at 7:00 AM Update: an hour ago

Actors’ union SAG-AFTRA has expressed support for Alec Baldwin in his upcoming lawsuit. The actor is being prosecuted for manslaughter, but according to SAG-AFTRA this is unjustified.

“It is not an actor’s job to be an expert in firearms,” ​​the union countered The Wrap.

According to SAG-AFTRA, Baldwin cannot be accused of negligence because it is not the actor’s responsibility to inspect firearms. “Firearms are used on a set under the guidance of several professional experts. They are responsible for the safe and correct use of that weapon,” the statement reads.

Furthermore, the union points out that there are official guidelines that state that responsibility must lie with an “experienced and qualified weapons specialist”. “Actors are trained to act. They are not asked or expected to be experts in weapons or experienced in their use.”

The first hearing is on February 1

The incident on the set of the film Rust happened in 2021. Baldwin practiced with a revolver and unintentionally fired a real bullet, killing camerawoman Halyna Hutchins. Director Joel Souza was also injured.

Weapons specialist Hannah Gutierrez Reed also faces charges. She is suspected of manslaughter and tampering with evidence.

The first hearing in the case against Baldwin is on February 1. Baldwin does not have to be present in person. He may appear via a video connection or telephone line. If the actor is convicted, he could receive a prison sentence of one and a half years.

