Unión La Calera already has its new coach – En Cancha

#Unión #Calera #coach #Cancha

By Antonio Loma December 19, 2023 at 10:41 hrs.

Unión La Calera has a new technical director and as has been the Cementera trend in recent years, the decision was to recruit an Argentine coach for the first team. This is Manuel Fernández, who already has a verbal agreement with the institution for a contract until December 2024.

Thus, a strategist who had a rather weak time in our midst will return to Chile. Fernández arrived from Deportivo Alvarado in Mar del Plata to Audax Italiano, at the beginning of 2023.

It didn’t last long in the Italics, yes. On April 17 of last year and after a defeat against Universidad de Chile, he stopped being the Audino coach, after a 13-game campaign, between commitments in the local environment and the Copa Sudamericana.

In our country’s honor series, the harvest was only one victory, four draws and five losses. His total balance was three wins, four draws and six losses. The trans-Andean arrives at the Calerano bench to occupy the vacant position left by his compatriot Martín Cicotello.

The international policy of Unión La Calera

With the arrival of Fernández, the tendency of the team from the Fifth Interior Region to opt for trans-Andean trainers is confirmed. Since the Chilean Víctor Rivero was in charge in 2018, there are a total of eight coaches who have arrived in the city of cement from the other side of the Cordillera.

Of them, one was there for more than one season, since Paqui Meneghini sat on the bench in 2019 and 2021 (in both cases, he was not there all year). Of the others who arrived, only Gerardo Ameli (2023) had previous experience in Chilean soccer, as he had passed through Deportes Antofagasta in 2018 and 2019.

The rest had their first experience in Chile with the red shirt of Unión La Calera: Walter Coyette, Juan Pablo Vojvoda, Luca Marcogiuseppe, Martín Anselmi, Federico Vilar and Cicotello.

Before Víctor Rivero, the Uruguayan Leonardo Ramos and the Argentine Mario Pobersnik were also on the Cementera bench.

