Unión La Calera does not stop and adds its eleventh reinforcement

****** Update: Sunday, January 21 *****
They arrived
- Carlos Villanueva (Magallanes)
- Nicolás Orellana (Unión La Calera)
- Germán Guiffrey (Gimnasia y Esgrima LP, ARG)
- Walter Ervit (DT)
Renovated
- Gonzalo Rios
- Fabian Torres
They left
- Matías Sepúlveda (University of Chile)
- Francisco Arrué (DT)
- Joaquín Muñoz (Deportes Concepción)
- Carlos Labrín (Ñublense)
- Roberto Cereceda (Without club)
- Marcelo Díaz (University of Chile)
- Osvaldo Bosso (Ñublense)
- Fernando Juarez (Platense, ARG)
- Matías Sepúlveda (Without club)
- Gabriel Hachen (Sin club)
- Gonzalo Sosa (Palestinian)
- Jhonatan Candia (Barracas Central, ARG)
- Michael Fuentes (Palestinian)
They arrived
- Agustín Mulet (Independent, ARG)
- Juan Leiva (Catholic University)
- Christian Bravo (Barnechea)
- Mario Sandoval (Curicó Kingdom)
- Nicolás Avellaneda (Unión La Calera)
- Bairon Monroy (San Marcos de Arica)
- Diego González (O’Higgins)
- Gastón Rodríguez (Blooming, BOL)
- Jorge Espejo (Everton)
- Francisco Arancibia (O’Higgins)
- Marco Borgnino (Constanța Lighthouse, RUM).
Renovated
- Rivaldo Hernandez
- Juan Soto
- Luis Garcia
- Nicolas Palma
- Cristian Insaurralde
- Emiliano Astorga (DT)
They left
- Bastián San Juan (Rangers)
- Brandon Cáceres (Osorno Province)
- Jhan Góngora (Osorno Province)
- Cristhoffer Retamal (Osorno Province)
- Bryan Ogaz (Deportes Santa Cruz)
- Ignacio Jara (Colo-Colo)
- Felipe Villagran (Everton)
- Kevin Harbottle (Curicó Kingdom)
- Matías Ballini (Without club)
- Jorge Araya (Without club)
- Martín Villarroel (Santiago Wanderers)
- Sergio Vergara (Atlético Morelia, MEX)
- Nicolás Gauna (San Marcos de Arica)
- Gustavo Gotti (Rangers)
- David Escalante (Curicó Kingdom)
- Minoban Becerra (San Marcos de Arica)
They arrived
- Felipe Barrientos (Puerto Montt Sports)
- Franco Bechtholdt (Curicó Kingdom)
- Leandro Navarro (Iquique Sports)
- Franco Lobos (University of Chile)
- Diego Coelho (Curicó Kingdom)
Renovated
- Julio Castro
- Gustavo Huerta (DT)
- Caesar Munder
- Nelson Sepúlveda
- Leandro Requena.
They left
- Alejandro Camargo (Coquimbo Kingdom)
- Francisco Alarcón (Without club)
- Sebastián Silva (Deportes Concepción)
- Pablo Cárdenas (Without club)
- Cecilio Waterman (Alianza Lima, PER)
- Maximiliano Rueda (Atlético Atlanta, ARG)
They arrived
- Jorge Almirón (DT)
- Cristian Zavala
- Omar Carabalí (Unión La Calera)
- Bryan Soto
- David Tati
- Felipe Yáñez (Coquimbo Kingdom)
- Pedro Navarro
- Darko Fiamengo
- Ignacio Jara
- Juan Carlos Gaete (Copiapó Sports)
- Danilo Diaz
- Nicolas Garrido
- Ethan Espinoza
- Diego Ulloa
- Matías Colossi
- Julio Fierro
- Francisco Garcia
- Michael Arias
- Erik Ottesen
Renovated
They left
- Jordhy Thompson (Orenburg, RUS)
- Gustavo Quinteros (DT)
- Fabián Castillo (Deportivo Cali, COL)
- Matías de los Santos (Vélez Sarsfield, ARG)
- Agustín Bouzat (Vélez Sarsfield, ARG)
They arrived
- Andrés Chávez (Nasaf Karshi, UZB)
- Sebastián Cabrera (Curicó Kingdom)
- Elvis Hernández (Cipolletti, ARG)
- Francisco Salinas (Unión La Calera)
- Alejandro Camargo (Cobresal)
- Jorge Henríquez (Curicó Kingdom)
- Diego Plaza (Unión San Felipe)
- Harol Salgado (Santiago Morning)
- Alejandro Azócar (San Marcos de Arica)
- Nicolás Johansen (Douglas Haig, ARG)
Renovated
- Fernando Díaz (DT)
- Dylan Glaby
- Diego Sanchez
- Salvador Sanchez
- Juan Cornejo.
They left
- Guillermo Orellana (Without club)
- Diego Carrasco (Deportes Copiapó)
- Gonzalo Jara (Without club)
- Felipe Yáñez (Colo-Colo)
- Sebastian Cardozo (The Light, ARG)
- Luis Pavez (San Luis de Quillota)
- Fabián Carmona (San Luis de Quillota)
- Franco Cortés (Temuco Sports)
- Rubén Farfán (Deportes Iquique)
- Javier Parraguez (ABC FC, BRA)
- Rodrigo Holgado (América de Cali, COL)
- César Huanca (Unión San Felipe)
- Cristian Aravena (San Luis de Quillota)
They arrived
- Luis Hernández Maluenda (Catholic University)
- Leonardo Pais (Montevideo Wanderers, URU)
- Yerko González (Unión San Felipe)
- Juan Carlos Gaete (Colo-Colo)
- Luis Felipe Maluenda (Catholic University)
- Fabián Manzano (Puerto Montt Sports)
- Diego Carrasco (Coquimbo Kingdom)
- Álvaro Cazula (Gimnasia y Esgrima de Jujuy, ARG)
- Tobías Figueroa (Curicó Kingdom)
- Byron Nieto (Dep. Antofagasta)
Renovated
They left
- Jens Buss (Deportes Antofagasta)
- David Tati (Colo-Colo)
- Juan José Contreras (Without club)
- Ian Toro (Catholic University)
- Axl Ríos (Everton)
- Luis Cabrera (Limache Sports)
- Iván Rozas (Ñublense)
- Wilson Piñones (Provincial Ovalle)
- Manuel López (Ferro Carril Oeste)
- Luca Pontigo (Fin contract)
- Reiner Castro (End of contract)
They arrived
- Ronald de la Fuente (Curicó Kingdom)
- Yonathan Andía (University of Chile)
- Diego Fernández (O’Higgins)
- Lázaro Romero (Deportivo Riestra, ARG)
- Fabián Espinoza (Dep. La Serena)
- Luis Casanova (University of Chile)
- Agustín Nadruz (Curicó Kingdom)
- Miguel Ramírez (DT)
- Rubén Farfán (Coquimbo Kingdom)
- Daniel Sappa (Students, ARG)
Renovated
- Alvaro Delgado
- Miguel Sanhueza
- Edson Puch
- Diego Orellana
- Joaquín Moya
- His Salinas
- Daniel Castillo
- Alvaro Ramos
They left
- Miguel Ponce (DT)
- Abel Hidalgo (Without club)
- Ramón Fernández (Without club)
- Vicente Durán (Without club)
- Franco Ledesma (Agriculture, ARG)
- Leandro Navarro (Cobresal)
They arrived
- Ignacio González (O’Higgins)
- Tomás Asta-Buruaga (Catholic University)
- Alejandro Henríquez (San Luis de Quillota)
- Nicolás Baeza (Huachipato)
- Axl Ríos (Deportes Copiapó)
- Felipe Villagran (Cobreloa)
- Omar Fernández (León, MEX)
- Mitchell Wassenne (San Antonio Kingdom)
- Kameron Campos (Linares Sports)
- Mateo Mamani (Barnechea)
- Bruno Betancor (Peñarol, URU)
- Rodrigo Contreras (Deportes Antofagasta)
Renovated
- Nicolas Baeza
- Francisco Meneghini (DT)
- Claudio Gonzalez
- Felipe Campos
They left
- Franco Torgnascioli (Spanish Union)
- Esteban Kirkman (Concón National)
- Julio Barroso (Retirement)
- Cristopher Medina (Ñublense)
- Jorge Espejo (Cobreloa)
- Sheyko Studer (Talleres de Córdoba, ARG)
- Bryan Soto (Colo-Colo)
- Luis Montes (León, MEX)
- Pedro Sánchez (Ñublense)
- Sebastián Sáez (Huachipato)
- Juan Cuevas (San Martín de Tucuman, ARG)
They arrived
- Imanol Gonzalez (Maipu Sports, ARG)
- Zachary Lopez (The Serene)
- Santiago Silva (Danube, URU)
- Jeisson Vargas (University of Chile)
- Leandro Díaz (Unión La Calera)
- Sebastián Sáez (Everton)
- Franco Vega (Vélez Sarsfield, ARG)
- Mario Briceño (Union San Felipe)
- Javier Sanguinetti (DT).
Renovated
They left
- Bastián Roco (Spanish Union)
- Pablo Magnín (End of contract)
- Gustavo Álvarez (DT, Univ. of Chile)
- Gabriel Castellón (Univ. of Chile)
- Nicolás Baeza (Everton)
They arrived
- Celso Castillo (Concepción Sports)
- Benjamín Araneda (Palestinian)
- Cristopher Medina (Everton)
- Osvaldo Bosso (Audax Italiano)
- Carlos Labrín (Audax Italiano)
- Jovany Campusano (Sports La Serena)
- Diego Tapia (Magallanes)
- Pedro Sánchez (Everton)
- Matías Plaza (Santiago Wanderers)
- Gabriel Graciani (Córdoba ARG Institute)
- Mario Salas (DT)
Renovated
- Patrick Rubio
- Lorenzo Reyes
- Bernardo Cerezo.
They left
- Santiago Dittborn (End of contract)
- Branco Provoste (Final agreement)
- Hernán Muñoz (End of contract)
- Enzo Guerrero (End of contract)
- Hernán Caputto (DT)
- Juan Córdova (End of contract)
- Juan Leiva (End loan)
- Pablo Aránguiz (not renewed)
- Nicolás Mancilla (end of contract)
- Andrés Vilches (not renewed)
They arrived
- Martín Quezada (Valdivia Sports)
- Octavio Bianchi (Central Rosary, ARG)
- Simón Contreras (University of Chile)
- Martin Sarrafiore (Independent, ARG)
- Juan Ignacio Díaz (Barracas Central, ARG)
- Nicolás Peranic (Catholic University)
- Leonel Mosevich (Institute, ARG)
Renovated
- Albert Acevedo
- Juan Manuel Azconzábal (DT).
They left
- Ignacio González (Everton)
- Fabián Hormazábal (University of Chile)
- Diego González (Cobreloa)
- Ronald Guzmán (Santa Cruz Sports)
- Pedro Pablo Hernández (San Martín de Tucumán, ARG)
- Diego Fernández (Iquique Sports)
- Brian Blando (No club)
- Facundo Castro (Ceará, BRA)
They arrived
- Michael Fuentes (Audax Italiano)
- Junior Marabel (Unión de Santa Fe, ARG)
- Gonzalo Sosa (Audax Italiano)
Renovated
- César Rigamonti
- Misael Davila
- Dilan Zúñiga
- Cristian Suarez
- Dixon Contreras
- Fernando Cornejo
- Joe Abrigo.
They left
- Benjamín Araneda (Ñublense)
- Fernando Meza (Argentinos Juniors, ARG)
- Agustín Farías (Catholic University)
- Maximiliano Salas (Racing Club, ARG)
- Hernán Rivero (end of contract)
They arrived
- Emiliano Vecchio (Racing Club ARG)
- Franco Torgnascioli (Everton)
- Diego González (Boca Juniors, ARG)
- Bastian Roco (Huachipato)
- Nicolás Peñailillo (Deportes Antofagasta)
- Miguel Ponce (DT, Dep. Iquique)
Renovated
- Ariel Uribe
- Ignacio Nunez
They left
- Ronald Fuentes (DT)
- Emanuel Cecchini (Financed)
- Thomas Rodríguez (End of contract)
- Sebastián Pérez (Catholic University)
- Nicolás Guirín (End of contract)
They arrived
- Raimundo Rebolledo (Catholic University)
- Franco Soldano (Boca Juniors, ARG)
- Matías Ibáñez (Colón de Santa Fe, ARG)
- Axel Encinas (River Plate, ARG)
- Franco Soldano (Gimnasia LP, ARG)
- Matías Muñoz (All Boys, ARG)
- Jorge Pena (Everton)
- Luciano Aued (Unión de Santa Fe, ARG)
- Matías Ibáñez (Board of Trustees, ARG)
- Ezequiel Parnisari (Institute, ARG)
- Gabriel Huhne (Racing Club, ARG)
- Manuel Fernandez (DT)
Renovated
They left
- John Salas (Curicó Kingdom)
- Leandro Díaz (Huachipato)
- Nicolás Peñailillo (Spanish Union)
- Tomás Asta-Buruaga (End loan)
- Agustín Rodríguez (Independiente Santa Fe, COL)
- Sebastian Lomonaco (Godoy Cruz, ARG)
- Nicolás Orellana (Audax Italiano)
They arrived
- Lucas Menossi (Tigre, ARG)
- Guillermo Soto (Baltica, Russia)
- Nicolás Castillo (Without club)
- Agustín Farías (Palestinian)
- Alfred Canales (Magallanes)
- Sebastián Pérez (Spanish University)
Renovated
- Branco Ampuero
- Alfonso Parot
- Cristian Cuevas
They left
- Raimundo Rebolledo (Unión La Calera)
- Benjamín Iglesias (Lautaro de Buin)
- Nehuén Paz (Without club)
- Ignacio Novoa (Lautaro de Buin)
- Franco Di Santo (Termination of contract)
- Luis Felipe Maluenda (Deportes Copiapó)
- Thomas Asta-Buruaga (Everton)
- William Burdisso (Hurricane, ARG)
- Byron Nieto (End loan)
- Nicolás Peranic (O’Higgins)
- Bryan Rovira (Fin prestamo).
They arrived
- Matías Sepúlveda (Audax Italiano)
- Luciano Pons (Banfield, ARG)
- Franco Calderón (Unión Santa Fe, ARG)
- Gabriel Castellon (Huachipato)
- Bastian Tapia
- Bastian Ubal
- Fabián Hormazábal (O’Higgins)
- Maximiliano Guerrero (Dep. La Serena)
- Gustavo Álvarez (DT, Huachipato)
- Marcelo Díaz (Audax Italiano)
Renovated
They left
- Simón Contreras (O’Higgins)
- Cristóbal Campos (judicial problems)
- Mauricio Pellegrino (DT)
- Nery Dominguez
- Yonathan Andía
- Franco Lobos (Cobresal)
