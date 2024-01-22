Unión La Calera does not stop and adds its eleventh reinforcement

****** Update: Sunday, January 21 *****

They arrived

  • Carlos Villanueva (Magallanes)
  • Nicolás Orellana (Unión La Calera)
  • Germán Guiffrey (Gimnasia y Esgrima LP, ARG)
  • Walter Ervit (DT)

Renovated

  • Gonzalo Rios
  • Fabian Torres

They left

  • Matías Sepúlveda (University of Chile)
  • Francisco Arrué (DT)
  • Joaquín Muñoz (Deportes Concepción)
  • Carlos Labrín (Ñublense)
  • Roberto Cereceda (Without club)
  • Marcelo Díaz (University of Chile)
  • Osvaldo Bosso (Ñublense)
  • Fernando Juarez (Platense, ARG)
  • Matías Sepúlveda (Without club)
  • Gabriel Hachen (Sin club)
  • Gonzalo Sosa (Palestinian)
  • Jhonatan Candia (Barracas Central, ARG)
  • Michael Fuentes (Palestinian)

They arrived

  • Agustín Mulet (Independent, ARG)
  • Juan Leiva (Catholic University)
  • Christian Bravo (Barnechea)
  • Mario Sandoval (Curicó Kingdom)
  • Nicolás Avellaneda (Unión La Calera)
  • Bairon Monroy (San Marcos de Arica)
  • Diego González (O’Higgins)
  • Gastón Rodríguez (Blooming, BOL)
  • Jorge Espejo (Everton)
  • Francisco Arancibia (O’Higgins)
  • Marco Borgnino (Constanța Lighthouse, RUM).

Renovated

  • Rivaldo Hernandez
  • Juan Soto
  • Luis Garcia
  • Nicolas Palma
  • Cristian Insaurralde
  • Emiliano Astorga (DT)

They left

  • Bastián San Juan (Rangers)
  • Brandon Cáceres (Osorno Province)
  • Jhan Góngora (Osorno Province)
  • Cristhoffer Retamal (Osorno Province)
  • Bryan Ogaz (Deportes Santa Cruz)
  • Ignacio Jara (Colo-Colo)
  • Felipe Villagran (Everton)
  • Kevin Harbottle (Curicó Kingdom)
  • Matías Ballini (Without club)
  • Jorge Araya (Without club)
  • Martín Villarroel (Santiago Wanderers)
  • Sergio Vergara (Atlético Morelia, MEX)
  • Nicolás Gauna (San Marcos de Arica)
  • Gustavo Gotti (Rangers)
  • David Escalante (Curicó Kingdom)
  • Minoban Becerra (San Marcos de Arica)

They arrived

  • Felipe Barrientos (Puerto Montt Sports)
  • Franco Bechtholdt (Curicó Kingdom)
  • Leandro Navarro (Iquique Sports)
  • Franco Lobos (University of Chile)
  • Diego Coelho (Curicó Kingdom)

Renovated

  • Julio Castro
  • Gustavo Huerta (DT)
  • Caesar Munder
  • Nelson Sepúlveda
  • Leandro Requena.

They left

  • Alejandro Camargo (Coquimbo Kingdom)
  • Francisco Alarcón (Without club)
  • Sebastián Silva (Deportes Concepción)
  • Pablo Cárdenas (Without club)
  • Cecilio Waterman (Alianza Lima, PER)
  • Maximiliano Rueda (Atlético Atlanta, ARG)

They arrived

  • Jorge Almirón (DT)
  • Cristian Zavala
  • Omar Carabalí (Unión La Calera)
  • Bryan Soto
  • David Tati
  • Felipe Yáñez (Coquimbo Kingdom)
  • Pedro Navarro
  • Darko Fiamengo
  • Ignacio Jara
  • Juan Carlos Gaete (Copiapó Sports)
  • Danilo Diaz
  • Nicolas Garrido
  • Ethan Espinoza
  • Diego Ulloa
  • Matías Colossi
  • Julio Fierro
  • Francisco Garcia
  • Michael Arias
  • Erik Ottesen

Renovated

They left

  • Jordhy Thompson (Orenburg, RUS)
  • Gustavo Quinteros (DT)
  • Fabián Castillo (Deportivo Cali, COL)
  • Matías de los Santos (Vélez Sarsfield, ARG)
  • Agustín Bouzat (Vélez Sarsfield, ARG)

They arrived

  • Andrés Chávez (Nasaf Karshi, UZB)
  • Sebastián Cabrera (Curicó Kingdom)
  • Elvis Hernández (Cipolletti, ARG)
  • Francisco Salinas (Unión La Calera)
  • Alejandro Camargo (Cobresal)
  • Jorge Henríquez (Curicó Kingdom)
  • Diego Plaza (Unión San Felipe)
  • Harol Salgado (Santiago Morning)
  • Alejandro Azócar (San Marcos de Arica)
  • Nicolás Johansen (Douglas Haig, ARG)

Renovated

  • Fernando Díaz (DT)
  • Dylan Glaby
  • Diego Sanchez
  • Salvador Sanchez
  • Juan Cornejo.

They left

  • Guillermo Orellana (Without club)
  • Diego Carrasco (Deportes Copiapó)
  • Gonzalo Jara (Without club)
  • Felipe Yáñez (Colo-Colo)
  • Sebastian Cardozo (The Light, ARG)
  • Luis Pavez (San Luis de Quillota)
  • Fabián Carmona (San Luis de Quillota)
  • Franco Cortés (Temuco Sports)
  • Rubén Farfán (Deportes Iquique)
  • Javier Parraguez (ABC FC, BRA)
  • Rodrigo Holgado (América de Cali, COL)
  • César Huanca (Unión San Felipe)
  • Cristian Aravena (San Luis de Quillota)

They arrived

  • Luis Hernández Maluenda (Catholic University)
  • Leonardo Pais (Montevideo Wanderers, URU)
  • Yerko González (Unión San Felipe)
  • Juan Carlos Gaete (Colo-Colo)
  • Luis Felipe Maluenda (Catholic University)
  • Fabián Manzano (Puerto Montt Sports)
  • Diego Carrasco (Coquimbo Kingdom)
  • Álvaro Cazula (Gimnasia y Esgrima de Jujuy, ARG)
  • Tobías Figueroa (Curicó Kingdom)
  • Byron Nieto (Dep. Antofagasta)

Renovated

They left

  • Jens Buss (Deportes Antofagasta)
  • David Tati (Colo-Colo)
  • Juan José Contreras (Without club)
  • Ian Toro (Catholic University)
  • Axl Ríos (Everton)
  • Luis Cabrera (Limache Sports)
  • Iván Rozas (Ñublense)
  • Wilson Piñones (Provincial Ovalle)
  • Manuel López (Ferro Carril Oeste)
  • Luca Pontigo (Fin contract)
  • Reiner Castro (End of contract)

They arrived

  • Ronald de la Fuente (Curicó Kingdom)
  • Yonathan Andía (University of Chile)
  • Diego Fernández (O’Higgins)
  • Lázaro Romero (Deportivo Riestra, ARG)
  • Fabián Espinoza (Dep. La Serena)
  • Luis Casanova (University of Chile)
  • Agustín Nadruz (Curicó Kingdom)
  • Miguel Ramírez (DT)
  • Rubén Farfán (Coquimbo Kingdom)
  • Daniel Sappa (Students, ARG)

Renovated

  • Alvaro Delgado
  • Miguel Sanhueza
  • Edson Puch
  • Diego Orellana
  • Joaquín Moya
  • His Salinas
  • Daniel Castillo
  • Alvaro Ramos

They left

  • Miguel Ponce (DT)
  • Abel Hidalgo (Without club)
  • Ramón Fernández (Without club)
  • Vicente Durán (Without club)
  • Franco Ledesma (Agriculture, ARG)
  • Leandro Navarro (Cobresal)

They arrived

  • Ignacio González (O’Higgins)
  • Tomás Asta-Buruaga (Catholic University)
  • Alejandro Henríquez (San Luis de Quillota)
  • Nicolás Baeza (Huachipato)
  • Axl Ríos (Deportes Copiapó)
  • Felipe Villagran (Cobreloa)
  • Omar Fernández (León, MEX)
  • Mitchell Wassenne (San Antonio Kingdom)
  • Kameron Campos (Linares Sports)
  • Mateo Mamani (Barnechea)
  • Bruno Betancor (Peñarol, URU)
  • Rodrigo Contreras (Deportes Antofagasta)
Renovated

  • Nicolas Baeza
  • Francisco Meneghini (DT)
  • Claudio Gonzalez
  • Felipe Campos

They left

  • Franco Torgnascioli (Spanish Union)
  • Esteban Kirkman (Concón National)
  • Julio Barroso (Retirement)
  • Cristopher Medina (Ñublense)
  • Jorge Espejo (Cobreloa)
  • Sheyko Studer (Talleres de Córdoba, ARG)
  • Bryan Soto (Colo-Colo)
  • Luis Montes (León, MEX)
  • Pedro Sánchez (Ñublense)
  • Sebastián Sáez (Huachipato)
  • Juan Cuevas (San Martín de Tucuman, ARG)

They arrived

  • Imanol Gonzalez (Maipu Sports, ARG)
  • Zachary Lopez (The Serene)
  • Santiago Silva (Danube, URU)
  • Jeisson Vargas (University of Chile)
  • Leandro Díaz (Unión La Calera)
  • Sebastián Sáez (Everton)
  • Franco Vega (Vélez Sarsfield, ARG)
  • Mario Briceño (Union San Felipe)
  • Javier Sanguinetti (DT).

Renovated

They left

  • Bastián Roco (Spanish Union)
  • Pablo Magnín (End of contract)
  • Gustavo Álvarez (DT, Univ. of Chile)
  • Gabriel Castellón (Univ. of Chile)
  • Nicolás Baeza (Everton)

They arrived

  • Celso Castillo (Concepción Sports)
  • Benjamín Araneda (Palestinian)
  • Cristopher Medina (Everton)
  • Osvaldo Bosso (Audax Italiano)
  • Carlos Labrín (Audax Italiano)
  • Jovany Campusano (Sports La Serena)
  • Diego Tapia (Magallanes)
  • Pedro Sánchez (Everton)
  • Matías Plaza (Santiago Wanderers)
  • Gabriel Graciani (Córdoba ARG Institute)
  • Mario Salas (DT)

Renovated

  • Patrick Rubio
  • Lorenzo Reyes
  • Bernardo Cerezo.

They left

  • Santiago Dittborn (End of contract)
  • Branco Provoste (Final agreement)
  • Hernán Muñoz (End of contract)
  • Enzo Guerrero (End of contract)
  • Hernán Caputto (DT)
  • Juan Córdova (End of contract)
  • Juan Leiva (End loan)
  • Pablo Aránguiz (not renewed)
  • Nicolás Mancilla (end of contract)
  • Andrés Vilches (not renewed)

They arrived

  • Martín Quezada (Valdivia Sports)
  • Octavio Bianchi (Central Rosary, ARG)
  • Simón Contreras (University of Chile)
  • Martin Sarrafiore (Independent, ARG)
  • Juan Ignacio Díaz (Barracas Central, ARG)
  • Nicolás Peranic (Catholic University)
  • Leonel Mosevich (Institute, ARG)

Renovated

  • Albert Acevedo
  • Juan Manuel Azconzábal (DT).

They left

  • Ignacio González (Everton)
  • Fabián Hormazábal (University of Chile)
  • Diego González (Cobreloa)
  • Ronald Guzmán (Santa Cruz Sports)
  • Pedro Pablo Hernández (San Martín de Tucumán, ARG)
  • Diego Fernández (Iquique Sports)
  • Brian Blando (No club)
  • Facundo Castro (Ceará, BRA)

They arrived

  • Michael Fuentes (Audax Italiano)
  • Junior Marabel (Unión de Santa Fe, ARG)
  • Gonzalo Sosa (Audax Italiano)

Renovated

  • César Rigamonti
  • Misael Davila
  • Dilan Zúñiga
  • Cristian Suarez
  • Dixon Contreras
  • Fernando Cornejo
  • Joe Abrigo.

They left

  • Benjamín Araneda (Ñublense)
  • Fernando Meza (Argentinos Juniors, ARG)
  • Agustín Farías (Catholic University)
  • Maximiliano Salas (Racing Club, ARG)
  • Hernán Rivero (end of contract)

They arrived

  • Emiliano Vecchio (Racing Club ARG)
  • Franco Torgnascioli (Everton)
  • Diego González (Boca Juniors, ARG)
  • Bastian Roco (Huachipato)
  • Nicolás Peñailillo (Deportes Antofagasta)
  • Miguel Ponce (DT, Dep. Iquique)

Renovated

  • Ariel Uribe
  • Ignacio Nunez

They left

  • Ronald Fuentes (DT)
  • Emanuel Cecchini (Financed)
  • Thomas Rodríguez (End of contract)
  • Sebastián Pérez (Catholic University)
  • Nicolás Guirín (End of contract)

They arrived

  • Raimundo Rebolledo (Catholic University)
  • Franco Soldano (Boca Juniors, ARG)
  • Matías Ibáñez (Colón de Santa Fe, ARG)
  • Axel Encinas (River Plate, ARG)
  • Franco Soldano (Gimnasia LP, ARG)
  • Matías Muñoz (All Boys, ARG)
  • Jorge Pena (Everton)
  • Luciano Aued (Unión de Santa Fe, ARG)
  • Matías Ibáñez (Board of Trustees, ARG)
  • Ezequiel Parnisari (Institute, ARG)
  • Gabriel Huhne (Racing Club, ARG)
  • Manuel Fernandez (DT)

Renovated

They left

  • John Salas (Curicó Kingdom)
  • Leandro Díaz (Huachipato)
  • Nicolás Peñailillo (Spanish Union)
  • Tomás Asta-Buruaga (End loan)
  • Agustín Rodríguez (Independiente Santa Fe, COL)
  • Sebastian Lomonaco (Godoy Cruz, ARG)
  • Nicolás Orellana (Audax Italiano)

They arrived

  • Lucas Menossi (Tigre, ARG)
  • Guillermo Soto (Baltica, Russia)
  • Nicolás Castillo (Without club)
  • Agustín Farías (Palestinian)
  • Alfred Canales (Magallanes)
  • Sebastián Pérez (Spanish University)

Renovated

  • Branco Ampuero
  • Alfonso Parot
  • Cristian Cuevas

They left

  • Raimundo Rebolledo (Unión La Calera)
  • Benjamín Iglesias (Lautaro de Buin)
  • Nehuén Paz (Without club)
  • Ignacio Novoa (Lautaro de Buin)
  • Franco Di Santo (Termination of contract)
  • Luis Felipe Maluenda (Deportes Copiapó)
  • Thomas Asta-Buruaga (Everton)
  • William Burdisso (Hurricane, ARG)
  • Byron Nieto (End loan)
  • Nicolás Peranic (O’Higgins)
  • Bryan Rovira (Fin prestamo).

They arrived

  • Matías Sepúlveda (Audax Italiano)
  • Luciano Pons (Banfield, ARG)
  • Franco Calderón (Unión Santa Fe, ARG)
  • Gabriel Castellon (Huachipato)
  • Bastian Tapia
  • Bastian Ubal
  • Fabián Hormazábal (O’Higgins)
  • Maximiliano Guerrero (Dep. La Serena)
  • Gustavo Álvarez (DT, Huachipato)
  • Marcelo Díaz (Audax Italiano)

Renovated

They left

  • Simón Contreras (O’Higgins)
  • Cristóbal Campos (judicial problems)
  • Mauricio Pellegrino (DT)
  • Nery Dominguez
  • Yonathan Andía
  • Franco Lobos (Cobresal)

