unions lower their aspirations and agreement is approaching

Business owners and unions continue to work around the clock to reach an agreement and agree on an increase in the minimum wage in 2024.

Although the labor confederations initially asked for an increase of 18 percent, in the last hours it was known that they were lowered to 12 percent.

With this, the current salary of 1,160,000 pesos would rise to 1,299,200 pesos next year.

This decision has not sat well with all union members. Diógenes Orjuela, former president of the CUT, opposed such a figure and said that he obeys orders from the Palace to lower his aspirations.

“Some union leaders have shamelessly declared themselves as members of the government,” he said in a column he wrote.

For their part, business owners have not publicly stated an increase figure. However, it was known that this would be between 10.5 and 10.7 percent.

In addition, a few days ago they asked to be cautious with the increase in the minimum amid the complex economic panorama that the country is experiencing.

“We are convinced that in the current situation we must make an effort so that any decision made allows the country to make a salary increase that continues on the path of building greater purchasing power for workers and their families; at the same time that it represents cautious behavior in terms of inflation, employment and macroeconomic conditions that allow the Bank of the Republic to continue reducing interest rates,” reads the letter they sent.

That is to say, at this moment the unions and employers would be less than 2 points away.

What is the deadline?

Although the parties only have until tomorrow, December 30, to reach an agreement, it is most likely that a decision will be known today.

If there is no consensus on Saturday, it will be the Government itself that will set the increase in the minimum wage and transportation aid for 2024.