Unique series ‘The Curse’ shows the discomfort of reality TV

#Unique #series #Curse #shows #discomfort #reality

What are we looking at? Even after a few episodes, it remains difficult to get a grip on the series that creators and protagonists Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie created. The Curse is a satirical commentary on reality television, a relationship drama and a thriller with a possible supernatural element. But most of all it is The Curse the intriguing kind of inconvenience television that Fielder created with series like The Rehearsal has made it his trademark. And this time he pushes the boundaries further, with the help of director and actor Safdie (Uncut Gems) and Hollywood star Emma Stone (La La Land).

The Curse

From: Nathan Fielder, Benny Safdie.

With: Emma Stone, Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie.

SkyShowtime, starting Friday. 10 episodes of approx. an hour. Seen:episode 1 to 4.

The series follows Asher and Whitney, a newlywed couple played by Fielder and Stone. They try a reality series called Flipanthrophy to sell to a channel full of programs about renovating and furnishing houses. The manipulative producer Dougie (Safdie) guides the process. Asher and Whitney are looking to grow their “eco-friendly” real estate business with the potential TV show. They do this by presenting themselves as benefactors for the residents of the poor town of Espanola. But don’t they mainly bring gentrification with their company? They don’t really have an answer to that. “We are aware of the g-word,” says Asher, a socially awkward man whose insecurity is structurally visible on his face. This is in contrast to his wife Whitney. She radiates kindness, although you quickly realize that she likes to keep her ruthless side a secret. The couple’s relationship feels unnatural from the start, even when cameras aren’t rolling for their show.

Voyeuristic

Due to a clumsy action by Asher, a girl places a curse on the couple, although it remains unclear whether there is a curse or whether it is only in the couple’s heads. The series takes its time: scenes are drawn out for a long time. They are often filmed from a distance, which sometimes makes it feel voyeuristic.

A24/SkyShowtime

The first four episodes that were available in advance to the Dutch press sometimes meander along without direction. Yet the humor and unique tone also impress. The idiosyncratic mind of David Lynch (Twin Peaks) hangs over the series, especially during the more dreamy and surreal moments.

Viewers who like their series to be easy to digest do not have to start with The Curse. Something that the makers are aware of. “We really had fun making it as complicated as possible,” Safdie told the site Indiewire. The success of their previous work gave him and Fielder a lot of freedom to do what they wanted and not have to adhere to streaming age rules (fast start to action, lots of cliffhangers).

For Fielder, who mixed fact and fiction in his previous work, the series seems like a way to further explore his fascination with reality TV. Reality has little to do with reality, but it can still provide a glimpse into someone’s soul. In The Curse they show you two people struggling with presenting their own lives ‘perfectly’ and creating a false reality. Enter Fielder Indiewire: “We live in a time when everyone feels pressure to tell their story, but not everyone is a storyteller. Not everyone is a filmmaker. So people who are not very good at that, how do they approach that?”

Share Email the editor