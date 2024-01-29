Unique! This Hotel Has No Walls or Roof, The Rate Is IDR 6 Million!

#Unique #Hotel #Walls #Roof #Rate #IDR #Million

In the world of hospitality, the concept of ‘zero stars’ may sound strange. However, did you know that there is a hotel in Switzerland with zero stars that has no walls or roof?

This hotel, located in the village of Saillon, Switzerland, is not designed to provide comfortable sleep, but rather to trigger deep reflection on pressing global issues.

Unlike most hotels, this hotel does not have walls, ceilings or doors to provide privacy. Inside, there was only a double bed on a platform, two tables, and a nightlight.

Launching , Monday (29/1/2024), the main goal of this concept is not to make hotel guests sleep, but to make them reflect on important issues such as climate change, war and the impact of the search for perfection on our planet.

“Sleeping is not the point. What is important is to reflect on the current world situation. Staying here is a statement about the need for urgent change in society,” said Frank Riklin, one of the hotel’s founders as reported by , Monday (29/1/2024).

This project was carried out by Frank with his brother, Patrik, and a hotelier, Daniel Charbonnier. This hotel is also designed to provide a traditional holiday experience. It is said that this hotel is very popular among art fans.

“Our artistic perspective is going in another direction. There is freedom in zero to define luxury in a new way,” said Frank as quoted by The Manual, Monday (29/1/2024).

Every guest who will stay at this hotel will only get a bed and a public toilet. On paper, this sounds like a rural hostel.

However, in reality, this ‘bedroom’ is a luxury designer suite located amidst the beautiful hills of the Appenzell region of Switzerland. Hotel guests will receive a complimentary cocktail upon arrival, a daily cooked-to-order breakfast and service from a staff member.

While it doesn’t provide the comfort of sleep, it offers an immersive and unique experience for guests looking for something more than just a staycation. According to , the cost to stay at this hotel is 325 Swiss francs or around IDR 6 million per night.

So, for those looking for an extraordinary and different stay, the Swiss ‘Zero Star’ Hotel may be an attractive option. How? Interested in staying here?

