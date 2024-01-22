Unique vintage cars found in Brussels warehouse | Abroad

#Unique #vintage #cars #Brussels #warehouse

Brussels – Unique vintage cars found in a shed or shed are usually in poor condition because they have been damaged by the elements of nature. But a collection that was in a Brussels warehouse was not, that is what makes it so unique. The 22 sports cars are worth millions of euros.

An “epic find” say car enthusiasts. A total of 22 exclusive sports cars were kept on the first floor of an old warehouse in the center of Brussels. They stood behind a wooden sliding door for more than ten years.

Most were covered with a tarpaulin against the dust. “Gold on wheels,” is what Xavier Molenare from Oldtimerfarm in Aalter calls the exclusive collection of Porsches and Ferraris from the 70s, 80s and 90s.

As is often the case with ‘barn finds’, there is an air of mystery surrounding the discovery, which was made last year. The owner is said to be an industrialist who put together the collection years ago. The man no longer lives in Belgium and apparently simply left the cars behind. “The owner is media shy and wishes to remain anonymous,” is all they want to say about it at Oldtimerfarm.

Make it roadworthy again

What is striking is the large number of Ferrari Testarossas, seen in the once extremely popular American police series Miami Vice. But the Porsche 911 is also well represented with rare air-cooled Turbo and “S” models, which were the fastest cars of their time.

“But the rarest car in the collection is a Ferrari 365 GT4 BB. Only ten were made worldwide in its yellow color. In this exceptional, unrestored condition, it may even be the only one in the world,” says Molenare.

The cars are currently all being made roadworthy again. This means that engines and pipes, among other things, are cleaned and, if necessary, replaced. “But the interior and bodywork are surprisingly in excellent condition,” it sounds.

The collection can be viewed from Friday, January 26 at Lobulckstraat 9 in Aalter. Later, all exclusive racing cars will be auctioned.

