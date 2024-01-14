UNIR teacher affirms that this flu is not more contagious than others although we do have less immunity and calls for vaccination

#UNIR #teacher #affirms #flu #contagious #immunity #calls #vaccination

The doctor and UNIR expert, Vicente Soriano, considers that the wave of flu that we are experiencing, above all, these last few weeks “is not worse, nor more contagious, than other years.” Although, as he clarifies, “what happens is that, during past episodes, due to the coronavirus, we have developed little immunitywe have been confined and We have not been exposed to the strains that attacked us every year“.

“Now suddenly, the fall of 2023 has appeared and most of us were without a memory and without a previous exhibition of previous years and it seems that it is worse because everyone is bad” but ““the flu is no different than other years.”

To all this is added – in the opinion of the expert – “that the vaccination rate against the flu is enough baja, It does not go beyond 60 or 65 percent, perhaps because we still only think about the covid or because we have lost a little fear of respiratory viruses. Therefore, “it is not that it is worse, it is that we have been less exposed and, therefore, as a consequence, “There is less population immunity.”

“We cannot forget that we always had a significant flu peak in autumn and what we did was vaccinate the population with the dose of the strain that was circulating that year,” he reminded Europa Press.

THE ‘PEAK’, ON JANUARY 15

Asked when it is expected the arrival of the flu ‘peak’ to our region, the doctor specializing in Infectious Diseases believes that, in the case of La Rioja, “the data suggests that the flu began to emerge around the middle of December, and after Christmas and the transfer throughout the Peninsula of the hot spots that were in different areas… suggests that the ‘peak’ will arrive, presumably, around January 15.”

For his part, and as protective measures, he indicates, “we all know the theory of trying not to get the flu but the truth is that it is very difficult.”

As recommendations, the vice dean of Research at the UNIR Faculty of Health Sciences addresses, above all, people who already have symptoms. “Above all, responsibility, “They have to avoid exposure to vulnerable people in their environment, elderly relatives or those who have any immunosuppressive treatment during the 3-7 days that the symptoms last.”

For the rest of society, “the measures we have learned with covid, from the mask in health centers, which has already been implemented, avoiding large crowds, closed spaces. This is easy to say and difficult to do many times, but that is why it is a call to personal responsibility.”

For the rest, “the flu is the flu. You have to be careful towards the most vulnerable people” but “above all, you have to spend it without creating social alarm either“.

As recommendations, he is also clear “especially for the most vulnerable, getting vaccinated as much as possible and wearing a mask when going to places with many people.” because “yes, the mask works especially because we don’t have many other tools either.”

“It is important that people with symptoms try to get it, but it is also important that those who are considered vulnerable, diabetics, obese, people over 65 years old… all of these people are the ones who are exposed to the virus. , this can arise in more serious forms.”

But also remember that “the three viruses that right now are responsible for the respiratory symptoms that have now overwhelmed the hospitals a little, for all three, we have three diagnoses and we have vaccines, which are the respiratory syncytial virus, covid and influenza A, and we also have antivirals for -at least- two of them.

WHEN SHOULD WE GO TO THE EMERGENCY?

In another vein, the UNIR expert also explains when we should go to the emergency room. “Those who have to go to the emergency room if the situation gets complicated are, again, the people who are considered high risk.vulnerable, elderly people, diabetics, obese, people who take drugs that we call immunosuppressants, who have transplants… these people, if they are exposed to these viruses, the risk of them generating a severe form is greater.”

For the rest of the population that is healthy, young people, children… “Having a cold does not usually have anything serious attached to it. One can be uncomfortable for 3-5-7 days with fever, cough, general malaise… that’s normal. In less serious cases, what is usually recommended is paracetamol and lots of hydration, which is what one loses with fever and especially by spectators, usually resolves in 3-5 days. “These people do not need to go to the emergency services.”

“The important thing is to appeal to each person’s responsibility, now there is no need to create social alarm because the flu is something that always happens. Covid was something unprecedented, but not now. Waves of flu come every year and this outbreak is not more contagious, there is no evidence“What happens is that we have a low vaccination rate and for three years we have not been exposed to other variants so there is less residual immunity.”

“THE REALITY IS THAT VACCINES WORK”

Regarding the vaccine, he is clear, “I understand that there are people who feel bad about it, that there are even some deniers.” but the reality and it has been demonstrated is that the flu, covid, and respiratory syncytial virus vaccines work“.

What’s more, “thanks to the vaccine, we hardly have bronchiolitis in babies and in people over 60 years of age, the rate of serious complications from the respiratory virus has plummeted. “To the extent that one does not have a very clear reason why not to get vaccinated, we should all get vaccinated.”

As you remember, the campaign will be open until February, so everyone is encouraged to get vaccinated. “From the moment you get vaccinated until protective immunity appears in severe forms, it can take a week, So the message right now is that it is very convenient to get vaccinated.”

Finally, and regarding the current situation of covid, the expert indicates that “although sometimes the WHO comes out and assures that there will be another new wave, of a new variant, The truth is that all the harm that covid could do has already been done. What had to happen has already happened. That’s the idea”.

“We have had Covid for three years, we cannot expect a totally unknown variant to break out again. And what we can do, basically, is that we protect ourselves with the updated variants of the vaccines that come out,” he concludes.