UNITA talks about the remains of Tito Chingunji, Wilson dos Santos and António Dembo

UNITA reacted this Tuesday, 12th, regarding the information conveyed by the public press about the uncertain fate given to the remains of the former leaders of the black rooster, who died in 1991, according to that source, supposedly at the behest of its founding leader Jonas Savimbi.

Speaking exclusively to Radio the representative of UNITA in the Commission for the Implementation of the Reconciliation Plan in Memory of the Victims of Political Conflicts (CIVICOP), Eugénio Ngolo Manuvakola, said that the information does not correspond to the truth, and said that it was conveyed by allegedly strange elements of the Commission that aim to promote “Embrace and Forgive” victims of conflicts, but violate presidential decrees.

Manuvakola said, on the other hand, that he does not control the fate given the remains of Tito Chingunji and Wilson dos Santos, because he was not part of BRIND, then an organ of UNITA’s secret services, which, according to him, “were integrated into the Secret Services of the State (SINSE), in light of the peace agreements”, he revealed.

According to a source from Public Television of Angola (TPA), the two dead UNITA leaders, Tito Chingunji and Wilson dos Santos, the bodies of the victims were burned and the bones crushed so that no trace of the citizens in question could be left. , under the express guidance of Jonas Savimbi, four days after they were buried to determine whether they were actually dead.

With this scenario, although the burial site has been located, the aforementioned committee finds itself unable to deliver the remains to their respective families, with a view to holding a dignified funeral for its members due to the situation described here.

Politician Eugénio Ngolo Manuvakola lamented the fact that some (unidentified) people transformed CIVICOP’s corporate purpose into a political instrument with the TPA, in an exclusive debate, and said that, under current conditions, due to rainfall, “no one can go to I can’t do any excavations, not even here in Luanda where the rain has been falling intensely”, he said.

Asked as a member of CIVICOP, whether that body already has an agenda to locate and bury the remains of the then Vice-President of UNITA, Antônio Dembo, Eugénio Manuvakola said that his party does not control any territorial space.

“The Angolan state, within the scope of sovereignty, has 100% of the territory. It is up to the state to locate and bury not only Dembo’s remains but also those of other leaders, such as Jeremias Chitunda, among other victims of conflicts”, concluded the general, also in the reform.