United Cup 2024, Alex de Minaur beats Novak Djokovic results, news

#United #Cup #Alex #Minaur #beats #Novak #Djokovic #results #news

Australian Alex de Minaur has pulled off the biggest win of his tennis career by beating world No.1 Novak Djokovic.

Djokovic’s fairytale 43-game win streak in Australia has come to an end, with 24-year-old de Minaur securing a scintillating straight sets victory in the United Cup quarter finals in Perth.

It was de Minaur’s first ever victory over a world No.1, as well as his first ever win over Djokovic, winning 6-4, 6-4.

LIVE UPDATES: Follow Australia vs Serbia United Cup quarter finals﻿

READ MORE: Luai makes $6m Panthers exit official﻿

READ MORE: ‘I just don’t get it’: Greats slam shock Pakistan call

“It’s extremely special. Novak is an unbelievable competitor, what he’s done for the sport is incredible,” de Minaur said on Nine post match.

“It feels surreal, it feels amazing. This one definitely means a lot.

Alex de Minaur stood tall for Australia in a historic win over world no.1 Novak Djokovic. (Getty)

“Today was my day and I’m happy I was able to get the win.”

Just 12 months ago, de Minaur went down to Djokovic in straight sets at the Australian Open in a match he wants to now put behind him.

“Well, it couldn’t get any worse, I guess,” De Minaur said.

“When you go against Novak, you just go out there, try and enjoy, back yourself and keep fighting until the end.”

It’s a huge step forward for the 24-year-old ahead of the Australian Open in Melbourne in two weeks.

Also Read:  Brazilian footballer said goodbye to his country to sign for Sporting Cristal | Gustavo Cazonatti

De Minaur’s game has reached new heights over the past few months, with his killer slice forehand and extreme pace being noticed by his competition.

He says his improvement﻿ stems from the doubters he has faced throughout his career.

“It comes from a lot of people not believing in me. I’m just here to prove a lot of people wrong,” de Minaur said.

“I’m never going to be the biggest or strongest guy, so I’ve got to adapt and show I’ve got variety in my tennis﻿.”

Watch the United Cup from December 29 to January 7 live and exclusive on Nine, 9Now and ad-free on City Sports.﻿

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Why don’t Trump’s Republican rivals dare to hit his biggest liability even if time is running out to take him down?
Why don’t Trump’s Republican rivals dare to hit his biggest liability even if time is running out to take him down?
Posted on
This man survived after being bitten to death by a python
This man survived after being bitten to death by a python
Posted on
Bitcoin price drops again on coin’s fifteenth anniversary | Economy
Bitcoin price drops again on coin’s fifteenth anniversary | Economy
Posted on
Thirteen-year-old boy becomes the first person ever to reach the end of Tetris on the NES | Tech
Thirteen-year-old boy becomes the first person ever to reach the end of Tetris on the NES | Tech
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News