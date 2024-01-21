United Kingdom: Netanyahu’s remarks on Palestinian statehood are disappointing

“I think it’s really disappointing to hear that from the Israeli prime minister,” Defense Secretary Grant Shapps told Sky News.

Netanyahu has reiterated his opposition to a viable Palestinian state in recent days, drawing criticism from his ally Washington.

“Obviously, we see it differently,” White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Thursday.

On Saturday, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told a summit of the Non-Aligned Movement in Uganda that the Palestinian right to a state must be recognized by all.

Israel’s war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip began after a bloody October 7 attack by the militants, which Israel says killed about 1,140 people, mostly civilians.

The militants also took about 250 people hostage that day, 132 of whom Israeli officials say remain in the Gaza Strip, and at least 25 are believed to have been killed.

After vowing to destroy Hamas, Israel launched an unrelenting bombardment of the Gaza Strip and a ground invasion that killed 25,105 people, mostly women and children, according to the Hamas government on Sunday.

