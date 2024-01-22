#Units #work #big #meat #grinder #happening #Ukrainian #front

Colonel Viktor Kevliuk of the Ukrainian army tells the Estonian publication “Postimees” that, in his opinion, the changes in the rhetoric of Ukraine’s allies are more important than the events of the recent war.

If earlier the allies meant that “we will support Ukraine until victory”, now, according to V.Kevliuks, allied politicians increasingly rely on the phrase “we support Ukraine as much as we can”.

He mentions US President Joe Biden, who on December 13 said at a press conference that the United States would continue to supply Ukraine with necessary equipment and weapons “as much as it can.”

“This is not Freud’s involuntary distortion of language. This is a change of perspective in supporting Ukraine in this war,” V. Kevliukas is convinced.

During the war in Eastern Ukraine, he worked for five years (2014-2018) as a senior officer in the operational headquarters of the Ukrainian army in this region, and later held a high position in the General Staff of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The United States and the European Union have been unable to make a decision on further military and financial aid to Ukraine for several months. This already has a direct impact on the capabilities of the Ukrainian military. Perhaps the most obvious example is the supply of artillery shells. Back in the summer, the Ukrainian and Russian armies were more or less equal in this respect.

