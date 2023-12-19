“Unity and cohesion within the party have never been in question”, says João Lourenço –

The MPLA president guaranteed this Monday, 18th, that there is no internal division within the ruling party. João Lourenço was speaking at the opening of the Ordinary Meeting of the Central Committee, which is taking place at the moment, and urged members to redouble their work at the party’s grassroots level.

“The MPLA is a mature and solid party. Those who have always made wrong readings throughout history, we have been able to overcome and come out increasingly stronger”, he said, citing as an example, “as where our deputies defeated the farce set up, having shown that unity and cohesion within the party have never been in jeopardy. cause because they are unshakable”, he exemplified by mentioning the process of dismissal of the President of the Republic failed by the National Assembly.

The number one of the comrades’ party argued that “since its creation, the MPLA has always had opponents who bet on its destruction, stimulating internal division through the creation of real or even virtual factions” and reaffirmed that “the MPLA is a mature party that relies on the people it swore to defend, which is why the promoters will fail“.

“Let us maintain our focus on what is essential, on our government program approved at the polls by the vast majority of voters. We don’t let ourselves be distracted by the fun stunts we’ve seen lately, which aim to wear us down and consume our energy. We will continue to work to always maintain our great MPLA”, he urged.

In the morning, the 5th Ordinary Meeting of the Political Bureau took place in the auditorium of the Futungo II Tourist Complex, in Luanda, which, among other objectives, aimed to analyze the party’s annual activity plan and budget for the year 2024.

According to a statement sent to Kianda’s Mailthe MPLA leadership “also focused on aspects linked to internal life, with emphasis on the altercation of the organization and functioning regulations of certain departments of the Central Committee, taking into account the great challenges of the present and the future”.

Composed of 101 members, the MPLA Political Bureau deliberates between Central Committee meetings and takes care of specific adjustments to the party’s strategies. The BP is also responsible, among other tasks, for organizing the internal life of the party, expressing opinions on the composition of the Government and appointing members to hold positions or functions of political responsibility at national level.

“Party activity cannot be reduced to rallies” – João Lourenço

