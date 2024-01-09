Unity lays off another 25 percent of its employees – IT Pro – News

#Unity #lays #percent #employees #Pro #News

Even in context:
In 2020, Unity had 3379 employees.
In 2022 it had 7,703 employees.

Then the dismissal of 2,125 employees is a lot easier to understand… In the above intervening period, it would have made (up to) 9 (major) acquisitions, which could explain part of the personnel growth.

It looks like those ~1800 employees are the entire Weta Digital workforce, the Weta Digital name and IPs also goes back to Weta FX itself, the software seems to remain with Unity. Weta FX is trying to make offers to as many staff as possible who have been laid off from the Weta Digital team at Unity. It looks like the service agreement between Weta FX and Unity has also been destroyed…

Now you could blame Unity for this, but it was Weta FX that sold Weta Digital to Unity for $1.6 billion… So I can imagine that the Weta Digital staff is not just giving a big middle finger to Unity , but also to Weta FX, because how long before they are sold to someone else and fired again after two years of nonsense… Fool me once, shame on you! Fool me twice, shame on me.

Also Read:  ECB will be more aggressive than the Fed in cutting interest rates in 2024, investors bet

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

‘Ask for a two-year contract’; the condition that Chicharito sets to close his signing with Chivas
‘Ask for a two-year contract’; the condition that Chicharito sets to close his signing with Chivas
Posted on
We publish the price of onions in the Obour Market.. Vegetable price schedule today, Tuesday, January 9, 2024 for the consumer
We publish the price of onions in the Obour Market.. Vegetable price schedule today, Tuesday, January 9, 2024 for the consumer
Posted on
Chinese health authorities are interested in the vaccination of Castilla-La Mancha
Chinese health authorities are interested in the vaccination of Castilla-La Mancha
Posted on
RUGBY- MAKIS U16/U18 – Malagasy Rugby is looking for players for AROI 2024
RUGBY- MAKIS U16/U18 – Malagasy Rugby is looking for players for AROI 2024
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News