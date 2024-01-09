Unity lays off another 25 percent of its employees – IT Pro – News

#Unity #lays #percent #employees #Pro #News

Even in context:

In 2020, Unity had 3379 employees.

In 2022 it had 7,703 employees.

Then the dismissal of 2,125 employees is a lot easier to understand… In the above intervening period, it would have made (up to) 9 (major) acquisitions, which could explain part of the personnel growth.

It looks like those ~1800 employees are the entire Weta Digital workforce, the Weta Digital name and IPs also goes back to Weta FX itself, the software seems to remain with Unity. Weta FX is trying to make offers to as many staff as possible who have been laid off from the Weta Digital team at Unity. It looks like the service agreement between Weta FX and Unity has also been destroyed…

Now you could blame Unity for this, but it was Weta FX that sold Weta Digital to Unity for $1.6 billion… So I can imagine that the Weta Digital staff is not just giving a big middle finger to Unity , but also to Weta FX, because how long before they are sold to someone else and fired again after two years of nonsense… Fool me once, shame on you! Fool me twice, shame on me.