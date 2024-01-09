Universidad de Chile reduces the search for its scorer to three names

#Universidad #Chile #reduces #search #scorer #names

Gustavo Álvarez’s slate is not complete. The new coach of Universidad de Chile wants two players per position and he still needs three men to get it: a center back, a left midfielder and a center forward.

In defense, the Argentine coach had his first setback as he had requested the renewal of Luis Casanova and finally the defender did not reach an agreement with Azul Azul and left for Iquique. Furthermore, the student regency made it clear to the DT that at least in that area someone trained at home should be promoted.

“In that position we have confidence in the home projects that are David Retamal, Yahir Salazar too, who we believe can contribute a lot,” stated the sports manager of the secular corporation, Manuel Mayo.

For the midfield, César Pérez was the chosen man. However, the La Calera midfielder wants to wait until after the Pre-Olympic that Venezuela will take place to define his future. The footballer wants to emigrate abroad and believes that a good performance in the tournament that will give him tickets to Paris 2024 will make him jump into the international arena.

For all this, Mayo is working against time in the hiring that Álvarez most urgently needs: that of a forward. Rodrigo Holgado, who was the chosen one, and there was even an economic agreement to add him during these days, finally chose to take an offer from América de Cali, in Colombia. According to La Cisterna, the attacker’s representative changed the conditions at the last minute.

Faced with such a scenario, the list had to be rearranged. And during the last few days it was reduced to three names: Cris Martínez (Huachipato), Ramón Abila (free) and Gustavo Aguilar (Libertad). The dealership tried to carry out the coup and contacted Paolo Guerrero’s close circle. However, the Peruvian declined the offer to come play in Chile.

Cris Martínez is Álvarez’s favorite, as he was one of the pillars of the campaign that took the Steelers to the top of Chilean football. Furthermore, although he was born in Paraguay, he would not occupy a foreign position since he is naturalized and his performance is more than guaranteed: last year he scored 12 goals in 28 games.

The problem is that Martínez has a current contract with those at the plant and if the U wants him in their ranks, they will have to negotiate his departure. He should do the same with Aguilar. The 24-year-old striker has a link with Libertad and the institution has already warned that they will only take him if they buy him, since he is also in a good moment: he inflated the nets 14 times in the 39 games he played in 2023.

Finally, Wanchope is with the pass in his possession after separating from Colón de Santa Fé. The trans-Andean who scored 10 goals in 39 matches last season responds to the coach’s requirements, but those around him say that he wants to stay on the other side of the mountain range.

From Cólon, the club that owns Ábila’s pass, they are open to negotiating. “The truth is that I have no idea if there is an interest from the University of Chile, surely their representative should be handling it. The player wants to leave, he already told us. He does not have an exit clause, but we are willing to listen to offers,” said Víctor Francisco Godano, the president of the Santa Fe team.

Likewise, the boss added that “Ábila has a contract with us until 2025. If the player wants to leave we will not close the doors to him. The truth is, what you tell me about the University of Chile takes me by surprise,” he concluded.