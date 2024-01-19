Universitario vs Coquimbo Kingdom LIVE | which channel will broadcast Noche Crema 2024 live from Peru | Today’s matches | SPORTS

#Universitario #Coquimbo #Kingdom #LIVE #channel #broadcast #Noche #Crema #live #Peru #Todays #matches #SPORTS

Universitario vs Coquimbo Kingdom live are measured in a vibrant friendly within the framework of the ‘Noche Crema 2024’, which will mean the official presentation of the champions in front of their audience at the ‘Centenario’. Fabián Bustos’ team will look for its first win of the season after stringing together two draws and below we will tell you which channels are in charge of broadcasting the match.

University vs. Coquimbo Kingdom: when, at what time and where to see Noche Crema 2024

The club is preparing a party at the Monumental on its ‘Noche Crema’, in which they will present Sebastián Britos, Jairo Concha, Christofer Gonzáles, Christopher Olivares, Segundo Portocarrero and Diego Dorregaray as their brand new hires for this season, in which they will seek the two-time championship and they will also try to fight in the Copa Libertadores

See also:

Sports University: How did the signings of Jairo Concha and ‘Canchita’ Gonzales come about? HERE THE STORY

The student team has just tied against César Vallejo (0-0) in the ‘Poet Night’, while they played an international friendly against Atlético Nacional in Miami, in which they tied 1-1. At the front comes Coquimbo Unidos, which recently announced the hiring of forward Andrés Chávez, former scorer for Boca Juniors and Sao Paulo.

When and where will the Universitario – Coquimbo Unidos be played in the ‘Noche Crema 2024’?

The Universitaio vs Coquimbo Unidos match is scheduled for this Saturday, January 20 from 8:00 pm at the Monumental U Marathon Stadium in the Ate district, which is expected to be full, with an average of more than 55,000 attendees.

Also Read:  SWIMMING – THAILAND – Tendry updates his own record in 200m backstroke

Universitario – Coquimbo Kingdom: Broadcast channel for ‘Noche Crema 2024’

The GOLPERÚ channel (Channel 14 and 704 HD of Movistar TV) confirmed that it will broadcast the Universitario vs Coquimbo Kingdom duel, which is available on the Movistar network. Likewise, the Movistar TV App streaming platform will also broadcast live and will be available at no additional cost to Movistar TV customers.

University vs. Atlético Nacional: probable lineups

  • Probable XI of Universitario: Sebastián Britos; Aldo Corzo, Williams Riveros, Matías Di Benedetto; Nelson Cabanillas, Rodrigo Ureña, Martín Pérez Guedes, Horacio Calcaterra, Andy Polo; Edison Flores, Diego Dorregaray.
  • Probable XI of Coquimbo Kingdom: Miguel Pinto; Dylan Escobar, Salvador Sánchez, Bruno Cabrera, Juan Cornejo; Dylan Glaby, Sebastián Galani, Jhon Bravo; Benjamín Echandía, Nicolás Rivera, Wladimir Cid.

IT MAY INTEREST YOU

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Emma Stone defends explicit sex scenes in Poor Things | RTL Boulevard
Emma Stone defends explicit sex scenes in Poor Things | RTL Boulevard
Posted on
Messi and Luis Suárez make their debut together today at Inter Miami
Messi and Luis Suárez make their debut together today at Inter Miami
Posted on
Corona attacks our happiness hormone and makes us sad
Corona attacks our happiness hormone and makes us sad
Posted on
The Russians captured Vesele, the Ukrainians attacked Byransk – Our news from the Ukrainian front on Friday
The Russians captured Vesele, the Ukrainians attacked Byransk – Our news from the Ukrainian front on Friday
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News