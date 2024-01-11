University | Alex Valera: why is the Peruvian top scorer of the last four years still in League 1? | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN

#University #Alex #Valera #Peruvian #top #scorer #years #League #FOOTBALLPERUVIAN

The cream ‘9’ left his mark by scoring 15 goals last season, establishing himself for the first time as the top national scorer in a Peruvian tournament. Although this achievement has allowed him to maintain an average of 11 goals per season, it seems that it is still not enough to pack his bags and develop his career outside our borders. His consistency in the art of scoring goals places him above outstanding players such as Alejandro Hohberg, Luis Iberico, Janio Pósito and Luis Benites. Only the second on this list managed to make the jump abroad.

PlayerCurrent clubGoals (2020-2023)Alex ValeraUniversity47Alejandro HohbergSporting Cristal44Janio PósitoADT37Luis IbericoRiga FC (Latvia)36Luis BenitesSport Huancayo31

Depor Data has sought to explain the question of why Alex Valera has not yet caught the attention of foreign clubs as an attractive player, with the exception of his brief spell with Al Fateh of the Saudi Arabian Pro League. We have identified three key aspects to analyze: the low statistical attractiveness of his numbers, his limited participation in the 2026 Qualifiers with the Peruvian National Team and the consideration of his age.

Alex Valera’s numbers

To analyze Alex Valera’s progress as a scorer over the years, we can observe the evolution in the number of goals scored each year since he debuted in League 1. In his first year, Valera already demonstrated his ability to score goals , although the figure was not very high (9). He suggested a promising but unspectacular start. For 2021, there was an increase in the number of goals. This progress was important, since the goals this time were scored with the Universitario shirt. In the 2022 season, he perhaps lived one of his best years, since in just half the championship he scored 12 goals, which took him to Al-Fateh. And in 2023, as mentioned above, he scored 15 goals, his best record as a professional.

TemporadaClubGoles2020Deportivo Llacuabamba92021Universitario112022Universitario122023Universitario15

An age that plays against

Alex Valera’s numbers and consistency in scoring are remarkable. When making a comparison with other South American countries, excluding Brazil and Argentina, and examining the most historically significant transfers of forwards, it stands out that only one player, Bryan Ángulo, managed to register figures greater than 20 goals in his last season.

What these footballers share is that they got their first significant contract abroad between the ages of 20 and 23, and subsequently did not return. Young South American forwards are more attractive from abroad. Alex Valera, at 27 years old, could be facing the obstacle of finding a major team abroad willing to invest in his services.

JugadorCountryEdadGoles last seasonDestination clubLuis MurielColombia2110Udinese (Italy)Bryan AngúloEcuador2329Cruz Azul (Mexico)Sebastián FerreiraParaguay2013Mazatlán (Mexico)Thiago BorbasUruguay2019Red Bull Bragantino (Brazil)Eduardo VargasChile2216Napoli (Italy )

This phenomenon has also been evident in our local football. Firstly, with the incorporation of Matías Succar at the age of 22 to LASK in Austria, and last year with the transfer of Luis Iberico, 25 years old, to Riga FC in Latvia. Despite having international experience, the external trend continues to lean towards younger players.

No space in the Peruvian National Team

It took Alex Valera just under a year to be called up to the Peruvian National Team. Ricardo Gareca called him to participate in the 2022 Qualifiers. However, he could not debut in the qualifying process during 2020; He had to wait until the 2021 Copa América to do so. In that continental tournament, he only played two games and failed to score, a trend that persisted in the following official matches, adding five more games without being able to score goals. In contrast, in friendly matches he has made six appearances, with three goals scored.

MatchesPJMinutesGoalsOfficials7790Friendlies73823

Alex Valera’s limited participation in official duels with the Peruvian team is, without a doubt, a reason why he does not attract the interest of important clubs abroad. The Qualifiers and the Copa América represent crucial showcases for closing transfers, and if you do not stand out in these tournaments, the chances of securing a contract abroad decrease. Currently, Valera faces a complicated outlook, especially after Paolo Guerrero and Gianluca Lapadula have established themselves in the national attack.

