University: Coquimbo Kingdom denied being a rival in the Noche Crema 2024 | Sports | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN

While Universitario de Deportes continues to work hand in hand with Fabián Bustos and refines the details in its preseason (to arrive with everything at the start of the Betsson League 1 and the Copa Libertadores), there is still no official announcement about the rival in the ‘Night Cream 2024’. Although during the last few hours a rumor arose that Coquimbo Unidos from Chile would be the club that would come for the presentation of the ‘merengues’, Depor was able to confirm that so far no formal invitation has arrived to Mapochino territory.

This newspaper spoke with Pablo Ramírez, Sports Manager of Coquimbo Unidos, who stated that he is unaware of anything that has been speculated about. “I don’t have any information to give,” he stated briefly, denying, for the moment, the possibility of the ‘Pirates’ coming to Lima to face the ‘U’ next Saturday, January 20 at the Monumental stadium.

For now, the Universitario de Deportes team remains firm in its preseason sessions and Fabián Bustos is working to find the best version of its players, with the aim of enhancing the level that led this group to become champion in League 1 Betsson 2023 The Argentine knows that he has to add his nuances to the 3-5-2 that worked with Jorge Fossati.

It must be taken into account that the ‘U’ does not yet have the complete squad, since it has positions to fill for the upcoming campaign, being the one left by Piero Quispe (recently transferred to Pumas UNAM of the Liga MX) the one that will have the longest evaluation time by the sports area and the technical command. While this is defined, work days will continue uninterrupted at the Campo Mar facilities.

As for the friendlies that are coming for Universitario, there is the one that will be held against the César Vallejo University on Tuesday, January 9, valid for a new edition of the ‘Poet Night’ in Trujillo. Later, after returning to Lima, the players will continue concentrating to travel to the United States. On North American soil, their first international challenge awaits them against Atlético Nacional, scheduled for Sunday the 14th from 6:00 pm at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale (Florida, United States).

Universitario prepares a great show for ‘Noche Crema 2024’. (Photo: Leonardo Fernández / GEC)

Universitario’s moves in the transfer market

Regarding hiring for its centenary season, Universitario has already made Christopher Olivares, Diego Dorregaray and Sebastián Britos official. Likewise, after an intense search, last weekend they announced Fabián Bustos as the replacement for Jorge Fossati, who will now be in charge of the Peruvian National Team. Of course, other news is still expected before the pass book closes.

Regarding the renewals, in the ‘U’ they saw it convenient to support the backbone that was key in obtaining the Betsson League 1 title, so they extended the contracts of Rodrigo Ureña, Matías Di Benedetto, Williams Riveros , Jorge Murrugarra, Andy Polo, José Rivera, Marco Saravia, Diego Romero and Martín Pérez Guedes. For their part, José Carvallo, Emanuel Herrera, Luis Urruti, Alexander Succar (loan) and Piero Quispe (sold to Pumas UNAM) took other paths.

