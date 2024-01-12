University | Diego Dorregaray: how much does the ‘U’ trust him and why can he be the ‘9’ that they needed so much? | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN

#University #Diego #Dorregaray #trust #needed #FOOTBALLPERUVIAN

The 31-year-old Argentine striker entered the field in the last half hour of play, but could do little or nothing to break the deadlock. As if that were not enough, without a clear generator in that game (they have just now hired Jairo Concha), Dorregaray could not have a clear ball under the arc. It was quickly noticed that he had only been training at Campo Mar for a few days, since he was seen trotting outside the area. However, it is not to ‘crucify’ him in his first friendly match.

Dorregaray arrived from Cyprus football with activity already in the 2023/24 European season. In the last six months with Nea Salamis he scored seven goals in 14 games. Beyond the fact that little can be known about the demands of the Cypriot championship, the fact that a forward arrives with recently converted goals is a plus. And for the ‘U’, in the year of its Centennial and title defense, what it needs no matter what is a scorer.

Dorregaray’s numbers in 23/24MatchesMinutesGoalsAssistsNea Salamis141161’14-

Alex Valera’s record in the last local tournament was good with 15 goals, but the fan is left with the feeling that there could have been more. However, the national forward still has a high margin of error in shots, which is why he even went through a significant drought, and in that period Luis Urruti and Edison Flores appeared to command the attack. For this season, the board does not want to go through the same thing again, so Dorregaray enters the equation.

The scoring ability within the area, physical strength and aerial play are the Argentine’s calling card. Of course, as happened in the ‘Poet Night’, if Dorregaray does not have a clear assist or enabler, either to filter a pass or throw a cross, his chances of scoring will be reduced, since he is a ‘9’ net of area, of those attackers who need to be supplied. Against Vallejo, neither Horacio Calcaterra nor Yuriel Celi could be that partner that the Argentine needed.

Beyond the understandable criticism that the fan may have for the little that Dorregaray did in Trujillo, he must be patient, since with the arrival of Concha, even the possible return of Christofer Gonzáles, the creams would have more than one assist player, who could be the ideal partner for the Argentine. The ‘U’ will still have more friendlies in the United States and its ‘Cream Night’ to continue polishing the team and generate greater understanding with its reinforcements. It’s a matter of time.

