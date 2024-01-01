University: Jean Ferrari broke his silence on César Farías: “Just because there is communication does not mean agreement”

The leader of Universitario de Deportes spoke categorically when asked about the non-arrival of the Venezuelan coach for 2024.

Jean Ferrari gave his opinion on the possible arrival of César Farías | Photo: University – Bolivia

During the official presentation of DT Fabián Bustos, the administrator of Universitario de Deportes, Jean Ferraridecided to speak out because the media asked him about the non-arrival of the Venezuelan Cesar Faríaswho even paid his contract termination clause with Águilas Doradas of Colombia.

It is natural when a team is without a coach, it looks for alternatives. I am not going to mention the alternatives with which we have been able to have communication“Ferrari said at a press conference.

“Just because there has been communication does not mean that there is some type of agreement, in that sense it would be wrong if I mention one in particular.”“added Ferrari about the possibility that existed in the arrival of another strategist.

Along the same lines, Ferrari explained the choice of Fabián Bustos as coach of Universitario in the centenary where he will have the challenge of achieving the two-time championship and having a good group stage of the Copa Libertadores.

César Farías, talented coach in South America

“Our decision has been Fabián Bustos, a top-level coach, we fully trust in his ability to be able to face a unique year, the centenary and reach the two-time championship with a Copa Libertadores that we have just around the corner. We focus on that“, he stated.

What is known about César Farías and his connection with Universitario?

Colombian media indicated that César Farías gave his money to break away from Águilas Doradas due to the interest of Universitario de Deportes. In addition, they added that the Venezuelan feels annoyed by the situation regarding the election of Fabián Bustos for the centenary.

