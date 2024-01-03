University: Jean Ferrari revealed which player impressed him in training: “You have to go to the stadium to see him” | Sports

#University #Jean #Ferrari #revealed #player #impressed #training #stadium #Sports

Jean Ferrari also referred to the signing of Piero Quispe for Pumas. Photo: LR/broadcast composition

Universitario de Deportes continues to strengthen itself for the 2024 season, the year of its centenary. After the arrival of Fabián Bustos as coach, the cream team intensified its training with a view to the upcoming friendlies. Precisely, Jean Ferrari said that there was a player who pleasantly surprised him. Who is it about?

Jean Ferrari praised Diego Dorregaray, forward from Cyprus

So far, Universitario has incorporated Sebastián Britos, Christopher Olivares and Diego Dorregaray. By the way, this last one has amazed the cream administrator, who assured that he has high expectations with his performance throughout the season.

“Today we already have a top-level goalkeeper, and a forward who will have to be seen. The truth is that Dorregaray generates a lot of (expectation) in me. Really, you have to go to the stadium to see him,” he assured a group of media.

Jean Ferrari spoke about the transfer of Piero Quispe to Pumas

The official announcement of Piero Quispe to Pumas It brought about a mess between Universitario and the Mexican team. However, after some statements that were shared on social networks, his transfer was completed on good terms.

In this regard, Ferrari replied: “It ends up being solved as a result of a communication that occurred prior to these messages, because obviously, the coordination that had to be given was not respected,” he concluded.

In which clubs did Dorregaray play?

Diego Dorregaray arrives from Nea Salamina in the Cyprus league. However, the 31-year-old striker also played for clubs in Ecuador and Argentina.

Atlanta (2017)

Guayaquil City (2018)

Defenders of Belgrano (2019)

University Technician (2019)

Deportivo Cuenca (2020-2021)

Ismaily SC (2021-2022)

Nea Salamina (2022-2024)

Who is Diego Dorregaray?

Diego Dorregaray is a 31-year-old Argentine soccer player who began his career in Atlanta in the second division of Argentina. A year later, he had his first experience in Ecuador with Guayaquil City.

Diego Dorregaray returned to the continent after playing in Cyprus. Photo: Instagram.

After a few years in this part of the continent, he decided to begin his journey to the other side of the world with Ismaily from Egypt. However, he did not have the success he would have wanted. Therefore, in 2022, he arrived at Nea Salamina in Cyprus, a team in which he was one of the scorers.

After two seasons, he decided to return to our continent to have the great task of being the ‘9’ of the centenary of Universitario de Deportes. The Argentine striker will have to compete for the position with Álex Valera and Christopher Olivares.

How many goals did Diego Dorregaray score in 2023?

During the last year, the ‘Titan’ played 38 matches in the Cyprus First Division with Nea Salamina. His total was 23 goals scored, an average of 0.6 goals per game.

When and at what time will the Cream Night be?

As announced by the administrator of University, Jean Ferrari, the presentation of Fabián Bustos’ team will be the Saturday, January 20. This event will start at 8:00 pm at the Monumental stadium.

