UNIVERSITY OF ANTANANARIVO – Intensive courses to end the 2022-2023 academic year

A race against time. At the University of Antananarivo, each faculty and department has its own strategy to best complete the 2022-2023 academic year. The Conference of University Presidents (CPU) which met on November 30 set a deadline for the start of the new academic year. This school year should have started yesterday until January 15, 2024. Students and teachers should therefore work together to be able to finish this 2022-2023 academic year successfully.

“Students study six days a week with us. And it’s from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. There is never a single student missing from the room, as far as I can see,” explained Dr. Andrianambinina Razakarivony, head of the chemistry department. The latter which appears among the mentions of the Faculty of Sciences whose courses were suspended for five months, because of the demonstrations of the teachers.

On the other hand, this reality does not only affect the Faculty of Sciences. There are also a few mentions that are about to end the year with their exam session. “The deliberations are supposed to start this week, so we have to take a lot of exams to get the grades out of it. Currently, we take an exam every day,” said a student from the Faculty of Letters and Human Sciences of Ankatso.

However, new high school graduates consider themselves fortunate in the face of this problem since administrative registrations are also open and are in progress. “It’s an opportunity since we no longer have to wait for the return of education to spend even more money,” added Mandrindra Rafaliharisoa, a new student at the Faculty of Letters and Human Sciences.

Miangalya Ralitera