University of Phayao invites you to attend the 6th Cosmetic Science Exhibition.

Students invited to participate Cosmetic Science Exhibition University of Phayao, 6th time, theme “Moving towards the future of sustainable beauty with wisdom, innovation, cosmetic technology” February 10-11, 2024, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. at UB003, 99th Anniversary Building, Phra Upali Kunupamajarn

Today (31 Dec.) Facebook “Cosmetic Science University of Phayao” posted a message stating that “We, third year cosmetic science students, COS UP, would like to invite everyone to attend the cosmetic science exhibition. University of Phayao, 6th time this year, has the theme “Moving towards the future of sustainable beauty with wisdom, innovation, cosmetic technology” The 6th UP Cosmetic and Aesthetic Exhibition 2024 “Ethnocosmetology and Sustainability : Unlocking the Future of Cosmetic Sciences” on the 10th- 11 February 2024 time 08.30-16.30 hrs. at UB003, 99th Anniversary Building, Phra Upali Kunupmachan.

Get ready to meet our prototype cosmetic products, academic presentation activities, and pitching activities. For those interested in visiting our exhibition, you can register first at the following link.”

