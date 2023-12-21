University | The ‘U’ contacted Fabián Bustos recently, César Farías has a clause and the search for the coach does not stop | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN

#University #contacted #Fabián #Bustos #César #Farías #clause #search #coach #stop #FOOTBALLPERUVIAN

Wilmer Robles Tadokoro

20/12/2023 10:45 p. m.

The University Sports champion continues his search through sports manager Manuel Barreto in Argentina, but also in virtual communication with other candidates along the way. Depor learned that the Argentine coach Fabián Bustos, brother of Carlos, champion with Alianza Lima (2021), is among the candidates. What’s more, last week, Barreto contacted Ecuador’s former Barcelona coach virtually and there were good impressions. In addition, Bustos coached the Paraguayan Williams Riveros in Ecuadorian soccer, he knows how teams play at altitude, and he has as part of his coaching staff an acquaintance from the house: Edgardo Adinolfi, who worked at Universitario alongside ‘Goyo’ Pérez. However, there is another candidate who appears: the Venezuelan César Farías, who currently directs the Golden Eagles of Colombia.

In the case of Argentine coach Fabián Bustos, the creams have not, so far, returned to have more contact with him and his environment, but he is a candidate who fits the profile they are looking for. There is the possibility that Barreto travels to Ecuador, where the coach is based. In principle I really like his profile.

Another coach is the Venezuelan César Farías, but he has a current contract with Águilas Doradas of Colombia, a team that will play in the 2024 Copa Libertadores. If negotiations move forward, Universitario will have to pay the coach’s contract termination clause to the ‘coffee’ club. Complex situation, but not impossible for the creams who continue to search through sports manager Manuel Barreto for other candidates in Argentina and Uruguay.

‘Cancha’ will talk to Arabs

On the other hand, midfielder Christofer Gonzales, who plays for the Al Adalh club in the Second Division of Saudi Arabian soccer, will talk with the team’s directors to inform if there is the possibility of terminating the contract on good terms, since his desire is to return. to Peruvian football. Sports University and Alianza Lima have it in their sights. There is already a formal proposal, but they are still waiting for the outcome of their immediate future.

As is known, ‘Canchita’ is in competition with his club until next January 18. Likewise, there is still no proposal or communication through his surroundings at Sporting Cristal, a club for which he has great affection.

Receive our newsletter: we will send you the best sports content, as Depor always does.

IT MAY INTEREST YOU