University Transfers 2024 LIVE TODAY: transfer market, signings, signings and rumors for the new season of League 1 and Copa Libertadores | Cesar Britos

#University #Transfers #LIVE #TODAY #transfer #market #signings #signings #rumors #season #League #Copa #Libertadores #Cesar #Britos

The Uruguayan Sebastián Britos confirmed that he will be the new goalkeeper of the “U”, while César Farías sounds like the possible coach for 2024.

University and its signings 2024. | Libero composition

13:17

César Farías is liked by the cream board

Venezuelan César Farías is among Universitario’s plans. In fact, journalist Gustavo Peralta confirmed that he is liked by the board and that there are efforts that are being made.

11:04

Diego Dorregaray has an agreement with Universitario:

LÍBERO told it exclusively, the Argentine Diego Dorregaray is the forward chosen by the sports area to reinforce Universitario de Deportes in 2024 and there is an agreement between the club and the Argentine forward’s agent.

08:57

Goalkeeper Sebastián Britos will play for Universitario:

Gustavo Peralta, Líbero journalist, confirmed that goalkeeper Sebastián Britos decided to accept Universitario’s proposal for 2024. The goalkeeper comes from being champion in the Uruguayan league with Liverpool.

Sports University began its preseason with the best of spirits for what will be the centenary year. Meanwhile, goalkeeper Sebastián Britos confirmed that he will join the cream team and the sports manager is advancing negotiations with César Farías to take over as coach.

University Transfers 2024 LIVE: latest news today

Gustavo Matosas is also interested in the “U”

Gustavo Peralta, Líbero journalist, said that in the “U” they also have the Uruguayan Gustavo Matosas, a coach with great experience in Mexico and Uruguay, in their portfolio:

Which players will not continue in the “U” officially?

Jose Carvallo

Emanuel Herrera

Jean Carlo Olivares

Chase Villanueva

Luis Urruti is another of the absences in the “U” with a view to 2024

Another name that is not in the Universitario preseason is Luis Urruti, whom Fossati asked to make an effort to renew his contract, but given his departure from the club, nothing is yet known about the Uruguayan player.

Martín Pérez Guedes will obtain Peruvian nationalization

Midfielder Martín Pérez Guedes will not occupy a foreigner’s quota in 2024 after Peruvian nationalization has been approved. In the next few days, their official ceremony will be held by Migrations.

Bruno Sepúlveda referred to the interest of Universitario

Forward Bruno Sepúlveda, current forward for Barracas Central, spoke with an Argentine radio about the possibility of reaching the “U”: “I honestly have no idea, I hope they call me. But there is nothing more to say.”

César Farías is liked by the cream board

Venezuelan César Farías is among Universitario’s plans. In fact, journalist Gustavo Peralta confirmed that he is liked by the board and that there are efforts that are being made.

Britos confirmed his presence in Universitario:

Goalkeeper Sebastián Britos said that there is a formal agreement with the ‘U’: “Everything is already settled with Universitario, I am going to a great team. You can say that I am the new goalkeeper, yes,” he declared to Sport890.

University continues with preseason:

At the Campo Mar facilities, Universitario continues with its preseason for 2024. ‘Coco’ Araujo directs the Ate team until a new coach is found.

Diego Dorregaray has an agreement with Universitario:

LÍBERO told it exclusively, the Argentine Diego Dorregaray is the forward chosen by the sports area to reinforce Universitario de Deportes in 2024 and there is an agreement between the club and the Argentine forward’s agent.

Huracán also wants Piero Quispe:

Through a formal document, Huracán communicated its desire to sign Piero Quispe, however, the operation between Universitario and Pumas de México is advanced and the midfielder will arrive at the feline club on December 26.

Martins representative spoke about the ‘U’:

Fabiano Farah, representative of Marcelo Martins, said that the Bolivian striker received calls from important clubs, however, at the moment there is nothing with Universitario: “Universitario has not yet contacted me,” he declared to Gustavo Peralta.

Goalkeeper Sebastián Britos will play for Universitario:

Gustavo Peralta, Líbero journalist, confirmed that goalkeeper Sebastián Britos decided to accept Universitario’s proposal for 2024. The goalkeeper comes from being champion in the Uruguayan league with Liverpool.

Welcome to Universitario’s coverage!

The U is working for what will be the 2024 season, where its objective is to achieve the two-time championship and play a great role in the Copa Libertadores.

University Transfers 2023

This is a decisive week for Universitysince it must be defined who will replace Jorge Fossati in the position of coach. Therefore, Manuel Barrero, the club’s sports director, left for Argentina to hold key meetings regarding the options to fill the manager’s position.

The intention of the ‘U’ is to find a coach who handles Fossati’s profile, with experience and dominance in groups to walk towards the path that takes them to the two-time championship, in addition to having a good campaign in the Copa Libertadores.

There are no names of the candidates for coach, however, it is considered that the Argentine Omar De Felippe, coach of Central Córdoba, is one of the options in the Ate institution. However, there would be other possibilities that are considered under lock and key.

On the other hand, Jean Ferrari confirmed that there is already an agreement with the next forward and goalkeeper of the ‘U’ (both foreigners), but that the announcements were stopped because they were competing in their leagues. Bruno Sepúlveda sounds strong and the attacker expressed his desire to arrive.

Rodrigo Ureña renewed with Universitario

Universitario de Deportes announced that Rodrigo Ureña will stay at the club for the centenary. The Chilean has been one of the best players to have passed through the cream institution.

Join the Líbero WhatsApp channel