University vs. César Vallejo LIVE in League 1 MAX: Poeta Night 2024 via free football LIVE FREE online | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN

Let the ball roll! This Tuesday, Universitario de Deportes and César Vallejo face each other LIVE and LIVE via Liga 1 MAX at Poeta Night 2024, in a reserved prediction match that serves for the people of Trujillo to present their squad for the current season in society, in which will not only compete in Liga 1 Betsson, but will also seek to make a place in the Copa Sudamericana, for which they will have to overcome Sport Huancayo in the Peruvian key of the international club competition.

The meringues know that the rival on duty will be one of those called to be protagonists of the local competition, so it will be an important first thermometer for the students, who continue in preseason work and finishing fine-tuning details in the formation of their squad. .

The match between Universitario de Deportes and César Vallejo will be broadcast by Liga 1 MAX LIVE and LIVE, since the channel owns the TV rights of the team in the north of the country. It should be noted that its signal will be made available to viewers by Liga 1 Play, DirecTV and Claro TV, but you will have to make an extra payment for it.

It is worth remembering that Depor.com will also make available to you all the details of the commitment for the 2024 Poet Night, in which you will not only find the preview of the duel, but also the minute by minute of it and the post-match, with the statements of the main protagonists of the event that will take place at the Mansiche stadium facilities.

How does Universitario get to this match?

Universitario de Deportes is the current Peruvian soccer champion, after winning the 2023 final by beating Alianza Lima. With this, the creams secured the Peru 1 spot in the next edition of the Copa Libertadores, so they will try to start the year on the right foot and what better than with a victory over César Vallejo.

Regarding the squad, it did not undergo many changes compared to the one that won the title last season. However, two key pieces left: Jorge Fossati (the coach accepted the proposal to lead the Peruvian National Team) and Piero Quispe (he was transferred to Pumas UNAM of Mexico). On that path, Fabián Bustos took the Uruguayan’s place, while the sports area is still working on replacing the midfielder.

Of course, Universitario de Deportes confirmed the arrival of Christopher Olivares and Diego Dorregaray to boost the offensive zone. In addition, he confirmed the arrival of Sebastián Britos, who is emerging as the ‘1’ merengue after the departure of José Carvallo, who will defend César Vallejo’s goal in 2024.

How does César Vallejo come to Poet Night?

César Vallejo is one of the provincial clubs that generated the most expectations as a result of its incorporations. And the team led by Professor Roberto Mosquera not only acquired the services of the former captain of the creams, but also that of Alianza Lima, with Josepmir Ballón being one of its most important reinforcements for this year.

At the same time, the recent arrival of Cristian Benavente aroused the surprise of many, since he could be a decisive player in offensive matters, even more so if he combines his skills with the already known Jairo Vélez and Yorleys Mena, two players who have fallen for him. like a glove to the ‘Poets’ in recent years.

What time is Poet Night played?

Peru: 7:00 p.m.

Mexico: 6:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 7:00 p.m.

Colombia: 7:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 8:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 8:00 p.m.

Chile: 9:00 p.m.

United States: 9:00 p.m.

Argentina: 9:00 p.m.

Paradise: 9:00 pm

Uruguay: 9:00 p.m.

Brazil: 9pm

University vs. César Vallejo: last games

09.28.23 | César Vallejo 0-1 University

05/19/23 | University 4-0 César Vallejo

04.01.23 | César Vallejo 0-2 University

07/27/22 | César Vallejo 1-0 University

02/27/22 | University 3-0 César Vallejo

03.10.21 | University 3-0 César Vallejo

02.22.20 | University 0-2 César Vallejo

10.20.19 | César Vallejo 0-0 University

05.05.19 | University 0-4 César Vallejo

09.02.19 | University 1-0 César Vallejo

